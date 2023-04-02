The Telegraph Herald announced hiring Brandi Myers as a customer service representative and receptionist.
Honkamp announced hiring Alex Pfohl as a staff accountant and Dustin Kass as content director.
Clemens, Walters, Conlon, Runde & Hiatt LLP named Taryn McCarthy as a senior partner with the firm. She maintains a general practice that includes family law, criminal law, juvenile law, small claims, estate planning and litigation.
Medical Associates announced that certified physician assistant Larissa Mormann joined the family medicine department.
Unified Therapy Services announced that Paige Hentrich has been promoted to head of physical therapy at its Elm Street clinic in Dubuque.
Divine Word College, of Epworth, Iowa, presented MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center with its 2023 Donaghey Award for Outstanding Service.
Megan Webber, clinical specialist and nurse residency program coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, recently was awarded the 2023 Learning Facilitator Award by the Association for Nursing Professional Development.
F&M Bank, of Manchester, Iowa, appointed Bill Havertape to its board of directors.
Community First Bank, of Boscobel, Wis., appointed executive vice president Kevin Raisbeck to its board of directors.
