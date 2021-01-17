The Telegraph Herald recently promoted two award-winning journalists to the position of senior reporters.
The journalists are:
- Bennet Goldstein, a news reporter who primarily covers southwest Wisconsin. He has garnered multiple statewide reporting awards during his time at the TH, including being a co-winner of the Harrison “Skip” Weber Investigative Reporting Award in 2019 and of the top prize for investigative reporting from the Associated Press Media Editors in 2018. A native of Lexington, Ky., he joined the TH news team in May 2016. He attended college and graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis and University of Wisconsin in Madison, and he previously worked for the Le Mars (Iowa) Daily Sentinel and the Marshalltown, Iowa, Times-Republican.
- John Kruse, a news reporter who covers the City of Dubuque government, along with surrounding rural counties. Kruse garnered multiple statewide investigative reporting awards in 2018 and 2019 related to his in-depth coverage of accusations against government officials in East Dubuque, Ill. A native of Dubuque, he joined the TH news team in January 2016. He is a graduate of Iowa State University and previously worked at the Anamosa (Iowa) Journal-Eureka.