Applications for unemployment benefits fall by 18,000
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week reflecting a low number of layoffs across the economy.
Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending Feb. 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 230,500.
In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 12, a small uptick of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised number, which was its lowest level since March 14, 1970.
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.
The Labor Department releases its February jobs report on Friday. Analysts surveyed by the financial data firm FactSet forecast that the U.S. economy added 400,000 jobs last month.
In January, the U.S. economy added a whopping 467,000 jobs and revised December and November gains upward by a combined 709,000.
GM loses bid to halt recall over too-bright headlights
DETROIT — General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.
In 2019, the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn’t affect safety for surrounding vehicles. The petition covered GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years.
But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday on the Federal Register website. GM said it’s reviewing the decision and deciding what to do next. It’s likely the company will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.
The company said in documents that the lights meet recognized industry standards. GM had only one complaint from a customer about headlights shining up into trees.
But the agency said parts of the headlight beam were three times brighter than allowed. That could cause glare or distract drivers of other vehicles.
Elon Musk invites UAW to hold organizing vote at Tesla factory
DETROIT — Elon Musk is inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif.
On Twitter Wednesday, Musk wrote that he invited the union to hold a vote at its convenience. “Tesla will do nothing to stop them,” he wrote.
The UAW wouldn’t comment Thursday but spokesman Brian Rothenberg pointed out that Tesla is fighting a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling from last year that found the company and Musk engaged in unfair labor practices in 2018, partly because of his tweets.
A year ago, the labor relations board found that in a May 20, 2018, tweet, Musk unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Twitter announces expansion of its fact-checking site Birdwatch
Twitter is expanding Birdwatch, its crowd-sourced fact checking project it started as a small and little-publicized pilot program more than a year ago.
The program lets regular people flag and notate misleading tweets. This is separate from Twitter’s news verification partnerships with The Associated Press and Reuters.
Starting today, a small, randomized group of U.S. Twitter users will begin to see these Birdwatch notes on some tweets, the company said. They will be able to rate them as helpful — or not.
To contribute fact checks to Birdwatch, anyone in the U.S. can sign up if they have a verified phone number with a U.S. carrier and no recent Twitter rule violations. They also have to agree to three rules, Twitter says: contribute to build understanding, act in good faith and be helpful, even to those who disagree.
The company has said it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes and cited Wikipedia as a site that thrives with non-expert contributions. The ratings, meanwhile are similar to Reddit’s up and downvotes for comments.
Long-term interest rates fall
WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week and remain at historically low levels, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate later this month.
The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.76% this week from 3.89% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.02%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 3.01% from 3.14% a week earlier. It stood at 2.34% a year ago.
Wisconsin to profit from dairy fund
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is assigning $80 million in federal pandemic rescue funds to support dairy industry innovation, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont have announced.
The country’s four Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives in Vermont, California, Tennessee and Wisconsin will be able to access up to $20 million each.
The funding is on top of the $18.4 million announced last fall for three of the centers in Vermont, Tennessee and Wisconsin, with yearly budgets of $6 million, Leahy and Welch said.
An imbalance between supply and demand has created instability for years for farmers and processors, an issue that was acerbated by the pandemic, they said. Horizon Organic, owned by Danone, announced this past summer that it would stop buying milk from 89 organic dairy farms in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York in August. It later offered to extend those contracts another six months.