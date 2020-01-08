U.S. services firms expand in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. services companies grew more quickly in December than the previous month, a sign that the economy’s steady expansion should continue.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index rose to 55, from 53.9 in November. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion.
The ISM’s survey covers retail, health care, hotels and restaurants, and professional services, among other sectors. Services firms added jobs last month but at a slightly slower pace than in November, while sales jumped in a sign of consumers’ health.
Steady consumer spending, buoyed by a strong job market and decent pay gains, is driving a healthy service sector and broader economy. A separate survey this month of manufacturers by the ISM showed that factories are still struggling with trade fights and feeble global growth, but the industries covered by the ISM’s services survey make up nearly 90% of the economy.
“Luckily, the outlook for consumer spending remains upbeat,” Ksenia Bushmeneva, an economist at TD Economics, said. “With the labor market continuing to churn out solid job gains, interest rates remaining low, and wages rising at a decent pace, the fundamentals for consumption are healthy heading into the new year.”
U.S. trade deficit narrows again
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad narrowed by 8.2% in November to $43.1 billion, the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Through the first 11 months of 2019, the trade deficit is 0.7% smaller than in the same period in 2018. If that trend holds in December, the country will finish 2019 with a deficit slightly below last year’s $627.7 billion imbalance, which had been a 14.1% jump over 2017.
That would mark the first year-to-year improvement since the deficit narrowed in 2013.
Economists said the third monthly decline in the trade deficit should give a boost to overall growth as measured by the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.
France warns U.S. of tariff retaliation
PARIS — France has warned it will retaliate with the full backing of the European Union if the United States imposes tariffs on up to $2.4 billion worth of French products, including Champagne, Roquefort cheese, handbags and lipstick.
The U.S. is considering 100% tariffs on some French goods in response to France’s decision to tax the local digital business of major tech companies like Google and Facebook. With a decision on the tariffs expected in coming days, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met Tuesday with EU trade chief Phil Hogan in Paris.
“We believe that the American project of sanctions against the French digital tax is unfriendly, inappropriate and illegitimate,” Le Maire said.
If U.S. tariffs were to be imposed, “we would bring the case to the World Trade Organization and we would be ready to react,” Le Maire said.