From the initial vision to the finishing touches, Tony and Terry Nadermann seek to offer expertise at every stage in the development of a new home.
“I think it’s cool to see a project from when it starts to completion, just how it comes together,” said Tony, 40.
The brothers are co-owners of Nadermann Development, which designs and builds homes in Dubuque, Asbury, Peosta and the area.
They grew up in nearby Farley and built their first home in Peosta in 2004. At the time, both brothers held other full-time positions: Terry at Menards, Tony at White Front Feed & Seed.
During the next two years, the brothers continued to construct “spec homes,” or those designed by the business and sold to a buyer either during the construction process or after the home is completed.
“We kind of eased into it,” said Terry, 38. “We were making a little money on our spec houses at the time ... and every year we were getting busier and busier.”
In 2006, the brothers founded Nadermann Development. Now, the business constructs about nine or 10 houses each year.
In the 15 years since, the brothers’ working relationship has been seamless. They frequently finish each other’s sentences in conversation and said they very seldom argue.
“We never have a conflict. In all the time we’ve worked together, I don’t think we’ve ever had any issues with each other,” said Terry, as Tony nodded in agreement.
Their business is a family affair, as they collaborate with Nadermann Home, a design firm owned by Terry’s wife, Kara. Whether it’s a custom home or a spec home, as soon as a buyer is secured, the Nadermanns work closely with that person to bring his or her vision to life.
Tony said the brothers partner with about a dozen subcontractors, who provide services such as the framing and painting of the house and installation of the plumbing, heating and electrical systems.
“You gain a relationship with your subcontractors,” Terry said. “Not only do they work with you, but they become your friends.”
Rob Conrad is a self-employed subcontractor who has worked with the Nadermanns for nearly a decade, framing and building houses.
He described the brothers as “top-quality guys” who go out of their way to make life easier for subcontractors like himself.
“They’re the best contractors I have worked for, and I’ve worked for several different guys,” Conrad said. “... They’ll bend over backward to get (materials) for you, and they’ll actually help you if you need help for the day.”
On a typical day, each brother might be at a different site in Asbury, Dubuque or Peosta, managing the construction and answering questions from subcontractors.
“It’s a lot of unexpected stuff that comes up during the day that you don’t plan on, but that you end up taking care of,” Terry said.
As a house nears completion, the brothers provide the finishing touches, including trim and cabinetry. Tony said a typical home takes about six months to construct, depending on specific design requirements.
Terry said the company strives to be “on trend” in its design and construction. Lately, the brothers have noticed a high demand for white furnishings, including white trim and lighter paint colors.
“It’s a lot of white-on-white,” Terry said. “White walls with white countertops with white cabinets.”
Although the brothers work largely in residential development, they recently expanded into commercial development in a partnership with Nako Construction to build a 12-plex apartment building in Peosta.
“We have plans for commercial stuff in the Thunder Valley (Peosta) area as well,” Tony said.
Business is generally consistent for the Nadermanns even in the winter, Tony said, although summer tends to be their most productive time of year.
However, the past year has brought its challenges. As in so many industries, a pandemic-induced upheaval of the supply chain has caused material shortages and increased lead times for businesses like theirs.
“We’re getting so many projects that we’re not 100% done with, that we have to wait and go back and finish once that material comes in,” Terry said.
The brothers noted that garage doors, plumbing supplies and custom products in particular have presented challenges. To ensure they meet customer requests, Tony said the business includes clients in the design process as soon as possible and maintains an open line of communication.
Conrad said the brothers’ commitment to buyers’ needs is what sets them apart.
“They’re looking to create a good product, and make money, of course, but not to the extreme that they’ll cut something to save money,” he said. “They want to give whoever is buying a new home what they want.”