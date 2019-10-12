A new sandwich shop in Dubuque’s Millwork District is providing a convenient lunch option in a bustling section of the downtown.
Which? Sandwich opened at 163 E. 10th St. in late September, according to owner Blue Kunz.
True to its name, the new business specializes in serving a wide variety of made-to-order cold and hot sandwiches.
“We are serving some really nice, big, decent-sized sandwiches,” Kunz said. “We are trying to re-create that feeling you would get when your mom or your grandma used to make you a sandwich.”
The sandwich shop is not Kunz’s first foray into the restaurant business. She noted that she owned a pair of coffee shops in Washington state and her father owned a couple restaurants of his own in the Pacific Northwest.
“I have a lot of this in my background,” Kunz said.
Which? Sandwich spans only 300 square feet, but Kunz said that is about double the footprint of the two coffee shops she operated previously.
She said the beef brisket sandwich has emerged as an early favorite among customers. Kunz plans to add pulled pork and sliced-sausage sandwiches to the menu in the near future.
The small eatery also serves soup, chili, chips and ice cream.
Kunz believes her new offering fills a void in the Millwork District, where the existing lunch options are a little more expensive and time-consuming.
“This is really the only grab-and-go lunch place down here,” she said.
Which? Sandwich connects to a salon that is also owned by Kunz.
She opened Blue Elements Salon & Spa at 1098 Jackson St. in the spring of 2017 and moved the business to 1065 Jackson St. last year. She recently rebranded the business to 1065 Salon, a moniker that reflects the address.
The multi-tenant property also houses Classy & Chic Boutique, which opened earlier this year.
The boutique’s co-owner, Monique Butcher, said she frequently stops for lunch at Which? Sandwich, noting that the new business serves as a quick and convenient option during her busy days.
Both businesses are operating across the street from a massive construction project. Crews are in the process of transforming the old Voices building into an operations center for Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Butcher said the work has occasionally resulted in road closures, but the business has been able to maintain its typical hours.
“We don’t mind the construction because we know in the end it will bring a lot of employees down here and be great for the businesses,” Butcher said.
Kunz is also energized by the business growth occurring in the Millwork District.
“I feel like now is the time to be down here,” she said.
Which? Sandwich is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. Kunz eventually plans to open for breakfast and offer croissant sandwiches and breakfast burritos.