U.S. companies walk fine line when doing business with China

Area organizations, projects recognized at Dubuque Main Street awards gala

Southwest Health to relocate, expand Lancaster eye clinic

Platteville company accepted into state business development program

ED mayor 'ashamed' after City Council does not move up bar closing time

Dubuque company plans to add 10 full-time jobs as part of $1.8 million expansion

GE freezes pensions for 20K workers in bid to trim debt pile

Business News in Brief

NBA's ties with China, worth billions, now under strain

Biz Buzz: Longtime business undergoes changes; Kieler retailer moves; new bar in Key West

Historic Bellevue button factory to become 'hub' for riverfront activity

Made in the Tri-States: Lenz Monument Co. makes mark on local customers

Flexsteel pulls out of agreement, will redevelop Jackson Street property on its own

Ram unseats Chevy Silverado as No. 2 in U.S. vehicle sales

Who inspires business owners? It’s not always big successes

Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth in view

Big Tech's eco-pledges aren't slowing its pursuit of Big Oil

When the spin cycle is the status quo: 3Q fund review

Shoppers have more options to return online purchases

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport ponders self-driving shuttles, with some limits, in remote parking lot

Add secondhand clothes to this year’s holiday shopping list, shoppers say

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Guebert: There's always Kansas City

Dubuque company plans new, $10 million facility

US trade deficit widened in August to $54.9 billion