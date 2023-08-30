Cryptocurrency fund wins court battle versus SEC
NEW YORK — The cryptocurrency fund manager Grayscale won a major court battle Tuesday against the Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Grayscale sued the SEC last year when the securities regulator denied its application to turn its bitcoin fund, known as GBTC, into an ETF. The ETF would be backed by bitcoin instead of bitcoin futures, according to Grayscale’s application at the time.
The SEC rejected the company’s application over concerns about investor protections and other issues. However, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals sided with Grayscale, handing the SEC another setback in its attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin jumped 8% Tuesday.
Grayscale had argued that a bitcoin ETF would be safer for investors because the bitcoin technology is not able to move as fast as stock-trading technologies.
“This is a historic milestone for American investors, the bitcoin ecosystem, and all those who have been advocating for bitcoin exposure through the added protections of the ETF wrapper,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, in a prepared statement.
High prices drag on U.S. consumer confidence
American consumers are feeling less confident as summer comes to a close as high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. Consumers’ view of current conditions fell to 144.8 from 153, and the index for future expectations slid to 80.2 from 88 in July. A reading below 80 historically signals a recession within a year.
Job vacancies, quits plunge in July
WASHINGTON — Businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation. The number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the fewest since February 2021 and down from 9.2 million in June. Yet the drop appeared to be even steeper because June’s figure was initially reported as 9.6 million. That figure was revised lower Tuesday.
Best Buy sales fall as consumer hold back
NEW YORK — Best Buy sales and profits slid in the second quarter as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain continues to wrestle with a pullback in spending on gadgets after Americans splurged during the pandemic. The decline in sales was smaller than what Wall Street had anticipated, however, and profits were better than expected.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion for earplug suits
NEW YORK — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the earplugs to loosen slightly, leading to hearing damage.
U.S. Steel reviewing buyout offers
After receiving two bids to acquire it in the past month, U.S. Steel told its shareholders Tuesday that it is in the process of reviewing multiple offers for the storied company and symbol of American industrialization. U.S. Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs two weeks ago. In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, U.S. Steel said it had entered into confidentiality agreements with “numerous” third parties and was starting to share due diligence information with suitors.
Amazon CEO reiterates return-to-office policy
NEW YORK — Amazon employees have been pushing back against the company’s return to office policy for months — and it seems the ecommerce giant’s CEO has had enough. During a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month, Andy Jassy told corporate employees it is past the time to commit to the policy, which requires employees to be in the office three days a week. He then signaled that those who can’t might be risking their jobs at Amazon.