Courtney Wand, of IIW, P.C., recently received her Structural Engineer license from the State of Illinois.
DuTrac Community Credit Union announced the following staff news:
Charlotte Martin has been promoted to member service representative at the Asbury Road branch.
Randi Weitz has been promoted to a financial services consultant at the Asbury Road branch.
Charles Kindred has been promoted to assistant brand manager at the Wal-Mart branch.
Joshua Canon has joined the team at the Asbury Road branch as IT operations manager.
Theresa Schumecker has joined the team as a debt counselor.
Cami Yenny has joined the compliance team as the compliance officer.
CJ Whitt was promoted to accounting specialist.
Debbie Brehm has been promoted to accounting specialist — general
Allison Goodrich has been promoted to debt counselor.
Wionnia Mausser has been promoted to accounting specialist.
Debra Reiff has been promoted from assistant controller to controller.
Kathy Klostermann has been promoted to training and development trainer.