Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jul 4, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — July 3.32ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — July 8.87 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque County winery closed due to employee with COVID-19 Illinois regulators warn casinos to take virus precautions After 55 years, local hairstylist hangs up shears Fireworks company: Former employee wrote racist message about Dubuque stand Inspired by own experience, man opens Asbury business to help others remain fit Southwest Health buys another local eye clinic Local markets Fireworks company: Former employee wrote racist message about Dubuque stand Southwest Health buys another local eye clinic Total unemployment claims in Dubuque County at lowest level since March Dubuque senior care center reports employee with COVID-19 U.S. issues guidelines but no new rules for safe air travel Long-term mortgage rates hit all-time low again Business news in brief Local markets Dubuque senior care center reports employee with COVID-19 U.S. adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1% COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, as local establishments close due to coronavirus exposures After 11-year run, IBM to close Dubuque operations, eliminating hundreds of local jobs Business news in brief Local markets China reopens but businesses struggle to lure back consumers 5 things to watch for in Thursday's jobs report for June Major Dyersville manufacturer closes after employee confirmed with COVID-19 Dubuque cafe temporarily closes after owner reports potential COVID-19 exposure Patrons of PDC bar might have been exposed to COVID-19 Dubuque restaurant closed after employee confirmed to have COVID-19 East Dubuque bar, marina announces positive COVID-19 test for employee UPDATE: IBM confirms November closure of Dubuque operations Dubuque bar owner announces COVID-19 diagnosis, urges others to quarantine, get tested Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars Dubuque lands on list of best cities to live after pandemic U.S. consumer confidence rises to 98.1 in June Local markets As virus roars back, so do signs of a new round of layoffs Fed's loan program off to slow start Facebook to build $800 million data center in Illinois Facebook to build $800 million data center in DeKalb Popular drive-in chain shares update on Dubuque restaurant Platteville Main Street Program earns accreditation Powell: Economic outlook 'extraordinarily uncertain' AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks Wall Street stocks claw back a chunk of last week's losses Local markets Powell: Economic outlook 'extraordinarily uncertain' AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals Madison-area restaurants adapt to pandemic dining Farmers in Epworth, Clayton County poised for future with dairy goats