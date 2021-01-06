Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $111 to $116
Holstein steers — 91 to $98
Slaughter cows — $66
Slaughter bulls — $88
Gavilon
Corn — Jan. 4.78
Beans — Jan. 13.11
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $111 to $116
Holstein steers — 91 to $98
Slaughter cows — $66
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $88
Gavilon
Corn — Jan. 4.78
Beans — Jan. 13.11
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town