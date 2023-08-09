FAA forwards 22 cases of disruptive passengers to FBI
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials said Tuesday they have referred 22 more cases involving unruly passengers on airline flights to the FBI for possible criminal charges.
The allegations include sexually assaulting female passengers, attacking flight attendants, trying to break into the cockpit, making terror threats, and smoking in airplane lavatories.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the incidents happened as far back as late 2021 and as recently as April of this year.
The FAA can seek fines of up to $37,000 against unruly passengers, but it lacks authority to file criminal charges; that is why the agency refers some cases to the FBI.
Reports of passengers acting up on flights peaked in 2021, with many of the roughly 6,000 incidents involving anger over a since-dropped mask requirement. The number dropped under 2,500 last year and under 1,200 so far this year, the FAA said.
Agency probes power-steering issue with Ram 1500 pickups
DETROIT — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.
The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.
The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.
Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.
Vice president touts changes to labor rules
PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.
In a speech in Philadelphia, Harris said the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.
The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.
While workers would earn more money, critics such as the Associated Builders and Contractors have said the Davis-Bacon requirements make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.
UPS reports lower revenue as package volume declines
Revenue fell at UPS in the second quarter and it lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion as package volumes declined and the delivery company came to a tentative labor contract late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers.
Package volume has been in decline for all shippers and fell significantly for UPS during the quarter, partially due to contentious labor negotiations. Shares for the Atlanta company fell in afternoon trading.
Domestic revenue slid 6.9% during the quarter, as average daily package volume fell 9.9%. The company offset that decline somewhat, however, booking a 3.3% increase in revenue per piece.
Campbell Soup to acquire Sovos Brands
NEW YORK — Campbell Soup is set to buy Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces.
In a Monday announcement, the two companies said they had entered an agreement for Campbell’s to acquire Sovos for $23 per share in cash — reflecting a total value of about $2.7 billion.
The transaction will help diversify and strengthen Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement. “And paired with our faster-growing and differentiated Snacks division, (the Sovos portfolio) makes Campbell one of the most dependable, growth-oriented names in food,” he added.
China’s exports plunge 14.5% in July
BEIJING — China’s exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump.
Imports tumbled 12.4%, customs data showed Tuesday, in a blow to global exporters that look to China as one of the biggest markets for industrial materials, food and consumer goods.
Exports fell to $281.8 billion as the decline accelerated from June’s 12.4% fall. Imports sank to $201.2 billion, widening from the previous month’s 6.8% contraction.
The country’s global trade surplus narrowed by 20.4% from a record high a year ago to $80.6 billion.
Economic growth sank to 0.8% in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter, down from the January-March period’s 2.2%. That is the equivalent of 3.2% annual growth, which would be among China’s weakest in three decades.
Sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro boosts Eli Lilly
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which is widely used for weight loss, raked in nearly $1 billion in second-quarter sales, or more than $200 million above what Wall Street had expected.
Shares of the drugmaker soared to a new all-time-high price early Tuesday after Lilly said Mounjaro sales swelled more than 70% since the first quarter to $980 million. Almost all of that came from the U.S.
Regulators warn of risk on Boeing 737 Max jets
U.S. regulators are warning airlines about a new risk on Boeing 737 Max jets. The Federal Aviation Administration will tell airlines to limit the use of an anti-icing system on Max jets in dry air to avoid overheating engine-housing parts, which could cause them to break away and possibly strike the plane.
The FAA plans to issue its order Thursday. Boeing says it is working to correct the problem.