Woodward Communications Inc. hired Calvin Koeller to its accounts payable department.
Ed Borchert has joined MidWestOne Bank of Dubuque as senior vice president and senior credit officer. He will lead the bank’s credit administration teams in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Sedona Staffing Services announced the following new hires:
Abby Eriksen as an account coordinator for the Dubuque office.
Olivia Thier as an account coordinator for the Dyersville office.
Rich Waddington as a finance manager.
Cottingham & Butler, of Dubuque, announced the following new hires:
Nicole Brown as a claims representative.
Sydney Anderson and Audra McMahon as associate client consultants.
Kathryn Link as a communications specialist.
Abigail Welsh and Erin Rieckens as client service representatives.
Kevin Miller as a director.
Calasandra Spray as a quality assurance representative.
Reese Fens as a marketer.
Angella Hammel as an implementation specialist.
Aby Rodrigues as a corporate support coordinator.
Blake Hoffmann, Silvestros Gkizas and Casandra Davis as financial services representatives.
Emma Kane as a mail center associate.
Nicole Moser as a claims administrator.
Nataliee Whitsun as an account administrator.
Madison Schabilion as a contractor services coordinator.
Medical Associates announced that Michael Marks has joined its oncology and hematology department.
It also announced promoting Kara Mach to director of finance, where she will oversee the organization’s financial operations.
Diamond Jo Casino announced promoting the following employees: Dave Schraad, Gabriel Lucas, Lisa Potter, Ian McClune, Haley Meyer, Jim Hoppman and Alfredo Lopez.
Apple River State Bank of Galena, Ill., announced the following promotions:
Austin Gerlich to loan officer for the Galena branch.
Bobbie Schubert to assistant branch manager for the Warren branch.
Brynn Bohnsack to universal banker for the Warren branch.
