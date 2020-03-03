Factories expand despite virus, though deliveries slow
WASHINGTON — American factories expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The winning streak, however, may prove short-lived.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.
The February reading was slightly lower than economists expected.
Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in February, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers.
The institute’s index showed that American manufacturing contracted from August through December last year, hobbled by President Donald Trump’s trade wars, which raised costs and generated uncertainty about where to locate factories and buy supplies.
Much of China has been locked down because of the coronavirus, disrupting supply chains that many U.S. companies rely on.
In February, manufacturing production and new export orders grew. But new orders and hiring contracted in February.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the institute’s manufacturing survey committee, said factories were expanding but only “at a weak level.’’
Drug maker Sandoz Inc. to pay $195M fine in antitrust case
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Monday that pharmaceutical company Sandoz Inc. will pay a $195 million penalty to resolve criminal charges of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for generic drugs.
As part of the agreement, the generic pharmaceutical company headquartered in New Jersey will admit guilt and pay the penalty, which the Justice Department says is the largest fine the department had levied in a domestic antitrust case.
Officials said the company had conspired for years with other drug manufacturers and their executives to raise prices for medication.
Under the agreement, criminal prosecution will be deferred for three years. The company also agreed to cooperate with an ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation.
“Today’s resolution, with one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs, is a significant step toward ensuring that prices for generic drugs are set by competition, not collusion, and rooting out antitrust crimes that cheated American purchasers of vital medicines,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.
The Justice Department said several other pharmaceutical executives have pleaded guilty in antitrust cases, including a former Sandoz executive. Another former company executive was indicted last month and is awaiting trial.
Twitter shares rise on reports of activist investor stake
NEW YORK — Twitter shares rose Monday following reports an activist investor took a stake in the social media service and plans to push for changes.
Elliott Management Corp. has taken a $1 billion stake in the company, about 5%, and plans to nominate four directors to the board, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks are confidential. The Wall Street Journal reported the plans on Saturday, also citing an unnamed person.
Twitter has lagged behind other tech powerhouses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. CEO Jack Dorsey left the company to start payments company Square, but returned in 2015. Now he splits his time between Square and Twitter. Dorsey has also tweeted that he would spend three to six months in Africa this year, leading some to question who would be running Twitter.
Elliott has been in talks with Twitter’s board to discuss how the lack of a full-time CEO has affected high-level executive retention and product innovations, the people familiar with the matter said. Facebook and Snapchat have introduced new products and features that attract advertisers, while Twitter hasn’t changed its product much beyond raising its character count.