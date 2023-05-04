Airbnb will push rooms as low-cost option
DALLAS — Airbnb is making a renewed push into renting single rooms in a nod to its beginnings and a realization that renting an entire house is too expensive for many travelers, especially younger ones.
The short-term rental company rolled out a new offering Wednesday that it calls Airbnb Rooms. Guests can rent a room in the same house or apartment as their host at prices that Airbnb says will average $67 a night.
Recommended for you
“It is an admission that travelers care more about affordability than they did a year ago,” said CEO Brian Chesky.
Airbnb has always listed single rooms in houses and apartments. The company said the new offering will give more biographical information about hosts, and consumers can sort listings to learn details including whether their bedroom door locks and the bathroom is private or shared.
Darden buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House
The Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain is being acquired by Darden Restaurants for about $715 million.
The original Chris Steak House was opened on New Orleans’ Broad Street in 1927, and it was acquired by Ruth Fertel in 1965. The company has 154 locations worldwide, including 80 company-owned or -operated restaurants and 74 franchised restaurants.
The company, now based in Winter Park, Fla., suffered as most restaurants did during the pandemic, closing 23 restaurants in early 2020, furloughing workers and announcing that executives were taking less pay.
Darden, also based in Florida, is acquiring all outstanding shares of Ruth’s for $21.50 per share, a 34% premium.
McDonald’s franchises fined for violations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald’s restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
Agency investigators found the 10-year-olds received little or no pay at a McDonald’s in Louisville, the Labor Department said. The three franchisees were fined $212,000 in total.
Louisville’s Bauer Food LLC, which operates 10 McDonald’s locations, employed 24 minors under the age of 16 to work more hours than legally permitted, the agency said. Among those were two 10-year-old children. The agency said the children sometimes worked as late as 2 a.m., but were not paid.
In addition, Walton-based Archways Richwood LLC and Louisville-based Bell Restaurant Group I LLC allowed minors ages 14 and 15 to work beyond allowable hours, the department said.
CVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts outlook
CVS Health turned in a better-than-expected first quarter as revenue grew from all parts of its business. But the health care giant chopped its 2023 earnings forecast after closing a pair of multibillion-dollar deals that push it deeper into providing care.
The forecast cut on Wednesday came a day after CVS Health said it completed a roughly $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care provider Oak Street Health that it had just announced in February. It also closed in March an approximately $8 billion deal to buy home health care provider Signify Health.
After closing the deals, CVS Health said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.70 per share for the year. That’s down 20 cents on both ends of the range from a forecast it debuted in November and reaffirmed in February.
In the first quarter, total revenue jumped 11% to $85.28 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items came in at $2.20 per share.
WWE 1Q results top Wall Street estimates
WWE, which is joining with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company, saw a drop in its revenue and profit in the first quarter but still managed to top Wall Street’s view.
In the first quarter, WWE reported its revenue declined to $297.6 million from $333.4 million.
The company said Wednesday that the drop in revenue was mostly due to a shift in the timing of an international event. That was partly offset by increased revenue related to the contractual escalation of media rights fees for WWE’s weekly shows, Raw and SmackDown, and increased ticket sales in North America.
While revenue fell, it still topped the $285.5 million that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.