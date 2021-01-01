S&P 500, Dow Jones end year at highs
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends. 2020 saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold, followed by steady gains in the months to come as hopes built for an eventual return to something like normal. Several overseas markets were closed for holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day today.
U.S. stock indexes edged mostly higher in afternoon trading Thursday, inching within striking distance of record highs as investors close the book on a tumultuous year.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, on track to eclipse the all-time high it set on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which set a record high Wednesday, was down 83 points, or 0.3%, to 30,492 as of 3 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.
Unemployment applications decline
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.
Jobless claims were running around 225,000 per week before the pandemic struck with force last March when weekly jobless claims surged to 6.9 million and sent U.S. economy into a deep recession.
The total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19. That’s still far greater than the 1.7 million a year ago when the unemployment rate was hovering around a half-century low of 3.9%.
Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post that hackers tied to a massive intrusion of dozens of U.S. government agencies and private companies sneaked further into its systems than previously thought, although the intrusion doesn’t appear to have caused any additional harm.
The company said the hackers were able to view some of the code underlying Microsoft software, but weren’t able to make any changes to it.
Microsoft played down any risk associated with the additional intrusion, noting that its software development relies on code sharing within the company, a practice called “inner source.” Likewise, Microsoft said it doesn’t rely on keeping program code secret as a security measure and instead assumes that adversaries have seen its code and uses other defensive measures to frustrate attacks.
The company said it found no evidence of hacker access to customer data and no indication that its systems were used to attack others.
Salt Lake newspapers
end daily print editions
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s two major newspapers printed their final daily editions Thursday as they shift their attention online and transition to weekly print editions, marking the end of an era of journalism that lasted more than a century in Utah.
The Salt Lake Tribune, which won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting in 2017, will continue to publish breaking stories online every day but do only one print newspaper each week on Sunday. The newspaper had printed daily for 149 years.
The Deseret News will also post news stories daily on its website, print one newspaper every weekend and also offer a monthly magazine, which will debut in January. The newspaper had printed papers daily throughout its 170 year history.
The newspapers announced they would stop printing daily in October.
The Tribune’s new weekly publication is expected to showcase the reporters’ best enterprise work and in-depth stories, as well as obituaries and expanded editorial content.
U.S. bans palm oil from Malaysian firm
The U.S. said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the world’s biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labor and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of America’s most famous food and cosmetic companies.
The order against Malaysian-owned Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and its local subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliates followed an intensive months-long investigation by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade, said Ana Hinojosa, one of the agency’s executive directors.
Hinojosa said the investigation “reasonably indicates” abuses against workers that included physical and sexual violence, restriction of movement, intimidation and threats, debt bondage, withholding of wages and excessive overtime. Some of the problems appeared to be systemic, occurring on numerous plantations, which stretch across wide swaths of the country, she said.
The order was announced just three months after the federal government slapped the same ban on another Malaysian palm oil giant, FGV Holdings Berhad — the first palm oil company ever targeted by Customs over concerns about forced labor. The U.S. imported $410 million of crude palm oil from Malaysia in fiscal year 2020.