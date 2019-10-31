Molson Coors restructuring as beer sales decline
Molson Coors Brewing Co. is laying off 500 workers worldwide and restructuring its operations as it faces declining beer sales.
The company expects to save $150 million by closing offices in Denver and elsewhere and simplifying its structure. Its four business units — U.S., Canada, Europe and International — will be consolidated into North America and Europe, with other regions reporting to those two.
Chicago will be its North American headquarters. Support functions like finance and human resources that are scattered around the U.S. will now be based in Milwaukee.
Molson Coors says it will save approximately $150 million with the new structure. It will use those savings to improve its digital marketing capabilities and introduce new products more quickly, like the canned wine and hard coffee it unveiled this year. Molson Coors says it has been working on reducing the time it takes to bring new products to market from 18 months to as little as four months in the U.S.
Molson Coors is also continuing its previously announced plan to modernize its breweries and make them more flexible to meet consumer demand. The company’s brewery in Golden, Colorado, is the largest in the U.S., brewing up to 10 million barrels of beer each year.
“Our business is at an inflection point,” Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement. “We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make the significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track.”
Hattersley became president and CEO last month when CEO Mark Hunter retired.
Molson Coors is dropping “Brewing” from its name to emphasize that it makes more than beer. It will become Molson Coors Beverage Co. in January.
Beer sales were up 5% in Asia and Western Europe in 2018 and rose 6% in Eastern Europe, according to Euromonitor. But they were flat in the U.S. as canned cocktails, hard seltzers and craft beers stole share from big brewers. The company’s beer brands include Miller, Molson, Coors, Blue Moon, Pilsner Urquell and Foster’s. It also makes Henry’s Hard Soda.
Overall Molson Coors reported a third-quarter loss of $402.8 million on Wednesday. On a per-share basis, the company lost $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.
That exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research. But the company’s adjusted revenue of $2.84 billion which fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Molson Coors’ sales fell 3% to $8.1 billion in the first nine months of the year.
The company’s shares slipped 3.6% to $52.71 in midday trading.
GrubHub woes hit Yum Brands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fallout from GrubHub’s slowdown continues, this time impacting one of the country’s largest restaurant chains.
Taco Bell owner Yum Brands Inc. said Wednesday it recorded a $60 million pretax write-down on the value of its GrubHub investment in the third quarter. Yum invested $200 million in the food delivery service last year.That lowered Yum’s third-quarter earnings by 15 cents a share, to 80 cents. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 96 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4% to $1.3 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations. Louisville-based Yum said global same-store sales rose at Taco Bell and KFC. Pizza Hut was flat.
Grubhub shares plunged 43% Tuesday after it sharply cut revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition from rivals like UberEats.
Yum shares fell almost 9% in afternoon trading.
Ford to upgrade software updates
DEARBORN, Mich. — Beginning next year, Ford’s redesigned vehicle models will allow software updates over the internet or through cellular phone connections.
The company says every model will be equipped with the technology as they are redesigned. The shift will reduce visits to dealers for service and even some computer-related recall repairs.Once completed, Ford will join electric car maker Tesla Inc. in having over-the-air software updates across its model lineup.Owners will be able to opt in to the program and get updates over their home wireless network at no cost. The cost for cellular updates has not been announced.
Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will be able to update nearly all vehicle computer systems once the system is active.
The company wouldn’t say which vehicle will get the feature first, but it intends to roll out an all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV next year.
Even vehicles with conventional gasoline engines will get the update feature.
“We can now help improve your vehicle’s capability, quality and overall driving experience while you’re sleeping,” said Don Butler, Ford’s executive director of connected vehicles and services.
The company says it will deliver its first updates about six months after launching the first vehicles with the feature next year. Some of the updates would be invisible to owners because Ford’s system will run the existing software until the new version is verified and ready to run, the company said.
Ford also announced that redesigned vehicles will get a faster and more capable version of its Sync infotainment system.