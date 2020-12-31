News in your town

Business news in brief

French traders, EU sound alarm over U.S. tit-for-tat tariffs

U.S. home prices rise at fastest pace in more than 6 years

Boeing Max returns to U.S. skies with passenger flight

Scandal-battered utility now faces specter of pricey lawsuits

Trump's hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments

Edgewood business moves to new location

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

From COVID-19 impacts to moves by major employers, top 10 local business stories of 2020

Biz Buzz: Bellevue eatery offers private option; new pop-up coffee shop; screen-printing shop in new location

$30,000 in grants OK'd for new Dubuque restaurant

Dubuque County resumes resolution for review of large-scale animal ag operations

Your money: Rich Americans who fear higher taxes hurry to move money now

Report: March turbulence shows need for financial reforms

Insurance shoppers: Plan now to trim next spring's tax bill

Fiat Chrysler contributes $400,000 to Detroit neighborhood fund

Farm company fined $2 million after 2 workers die of virus

Virus-killing robots move from hospitals to public spaces

Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple during Model 3 crunch

Guebert: 'Why are you giving extreme voices so much attention?'

British army helps clear backlog of virus-stranded drivers

U.S. plants hope to maintain production despite virus threat

Consumers still want to get outdoors as temperatures plunge

Local markets

Lancaster waives lease payments for movie theater

1 month after fire, Platteville bowling alley moving toward reopening

After more than a half-century, Cascade barber hangs up shears

China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

Benchmark U.S. 30-year mortgage drops to record low 2.66%

'We are struggling': A bleak Christmas for America's jobless

Retailers brace for flood of returns from online shopping

Prairie du Chien project lands $250,000 grant

Pfizer to supply U.S. with additional 100M doses of vaccine

Some bars wary of liquor-license switch in East Dubuque

Q3 GDP estimate gets a slight upgrade to 33.4% growth