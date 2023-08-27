Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Mi-T-M Corp., of Peosta, Iowa, hired:
Tony Anderson to engineering.
Tyler Brimeyer to sales.
Allen Carper, Thomas Lange, Brandon Sams and Cooper Shimkus to fabrication.
Brett Boffeli, Landen Deutmeyer, Shane McGreal, Jessica Raymond and Luke Soppe to production.
Josh Thomas to shipping and receiving.
•
Westphal & Company promoted:
Adam Brown to estimator and project manager.
Dave Nebel to shop superintendent.
Inc. Magazine named Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque on its 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.