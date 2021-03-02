Investors kick off March on buying spree
Wall Street kicked off March with a broad rally Monday that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 600 points higher and gave the S&P 500 its best day in nine months.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.4%, clawing back nearly all of its losses from last week. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index rose, with technology, financial and industrial companies powering a big share of the S&P 500’s gains. Small company stocks also had a strong showing as they continue to outpace the broader market this year.
The wave of buying came as investors welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates as U.S. bond yields declined after surging in recent weeks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.43% after reaching its highest level in more than a year last week.
Higher interest rates can slow the economy and discourage borrowing, so Wall Street gets jittery when there’s a big surge in rates.
The S&P 500 rose 90.67 points to 3,901.82, it’s biggest single-day gain since June 5. The Dow gained 603.14 points, or about 2%, to 31,535.51.
U.S. construction spending rises
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.
Last month’s increase followed small revised gains in December and November.
Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%, the Commerce Department reported Monday.
Despite an economy that’s been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted home sales. Last week, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new homes jumped 4.3% in January, and are 19.3% higher than they were last year.
Feds probe RAV4 engine fires
DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.
The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck.
The agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. A terminal on the 12-volt battery may short to the frame, causing loss of electrical power, engine stalling or a fire.
Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four owners complained that fire broke out with the engine off.
Biden says workers have right to unionize
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize.
“So let me be really clear: It’s not up to me to decide whether anyone should join a union. But let me be even more clear: it’s not up to an employer to decide that either,” Biden said in a two-minute video posted to Twitter.