U.S. trade deficit hits record in August
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.
In August, exports rose 0.5% to $213.7 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand. But imports, even with all the supply chain problems at ports, were up an even stronger 1.4% to $287 billion.
The total deficit so far this year is $558.1 billion, 33.7% higher than last year when pandemic-related shutdowns curbed Americans’ appetite for foreign goods.
U.S. services sector grows in September
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 16 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020 when the coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and millions of job losses.
Of the 18 service sectors surveyed, 17 reported growth in September, led by retail trade. The only one that contracted was the agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing sector.
Economists expect strength in the service sector to continue in the second half of this year, reflecting pent-up demand. But businesses are struggling to keep up with that demand due to supply chain problems and transportation delays.
International Monetary Fund cuts outlook
WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this year.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday cited rising risks from inflation, debt and a divergence in growth prospects between nations with access to coronavirus vaccines and those in need of shots.
The IMF’s World Economic Outlook in July had projected a solid global rebound of 6%, which would have represented a dramatic rebound from a 3.2% contraction in the pandemic year of 2020.
IMF forecasters now are a bit less optimistic following surges in delta variant cases over the summer in many parts of the world and stronger-than-expected inflation exacerbated by problems with global supply chains.
GM to build electric vehicle battery lab
WARREN, Mich. — General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan where scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles per charge.
Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.
The automaker is working on several new battery chemistries, including solid state, which have solid conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most current lithium-ion batteries. Solid state batteries can store more energy, expanding range or allowing for smaller batteries.
1,400 Kellogg’s workers go on strike
OMAHA, Neb. — Work at all of the Kellogg Company’s U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn’t immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company’s other iconic brands would be disrupted.
The strike includes plants in Omaha, Neb., Battle Creek, Mich., Lancaster, Pa., and Memphis, Tenn.
The union and the Battle Creek-based company have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year, said Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha. The dispute involves an assortment of pay and benefit issues such as the loss premium health care, holiday pay and reduced vacation time, and Osborn said the company has threatened to move jobs to Mexico.