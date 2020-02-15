News in your town

U.S. retail sales up a modest 0.3% in January

US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Virus worries force cancellation of major tech show in Spain

Aspiring farmers from India visit Dubuque County, forge connection with hosts

After recent acquisition, Dubuque publishing firm seeks to enter new markets

401(k)s hit records as workers sock away more, stocks jump

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

New owners of Platteville grocery store aim to continue nurturing community

Virus worries force cancellation of major tech show in Spain

Price worries remain after judge OKs T-Mobile's Sprint deal

Job openings fall sharply for 2nd straight month

China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations

Powell: Economy looks resilient, but virus poses risk

Local markets

Price worries remain after judge OKs T-Mobile's Sprint deal

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

Northwest Illinois Grazing Conference to be held in Elizabeth

'Pay what you can:' Dubuque restaurant to offer monthly opportunities for customers to set prices

Video gaming business opens in formerly derelict building in East Dubuque

Amazon wants to question Trump over losing $10B contract bid

Local markets

More businesses reopen in China, but many people stay home

Biz Buzz: Duo takes over eatery; entrepreneur finds new home; coffee shop creates family-friendly vibe

Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music

What for W-4? Why you should care about the new tax form

How's the economy? Fed increasingly turns to private data

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Even after trade-war detente, prices for U.S. crops didn’t get a lift

Sales were up during the holidays, but companies like Pier 1, Papyrus and Express say they’re closing 1,000 stores. And that’s just the beginning

Eager to sell your house? Try describing it as ‘adorable’

Millennial Money: You’re an online fraud target — fight back

A foldable iPhone? New Apple patent suggests it’s possible

Market for small businesses rebounds after 4 quarterly drops

Guebert: Going green is about getting green

Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process

Ford top automotive executive retires in management shake-up

Local markets