DARLINGTON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Extension Grant and Lafayette County will host a beef cow-calf workshop next month.
The event will be held on Oct. 4 at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Building, 11974 Ames St. in Darlington.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a dinner scheduled at 6. The workshop then will start at 6:30 and be completed by 9.
The cost to attend is $10 per person, with attendees earning one continuing-education credit toward Beef Quality Assurance, according to a press release.
Topics to be covered include calf preconditioning and weaning strategies, calf marketing and the beef market outlook for 2019-2020.
RSVPs are requested by Thursday, Sept. 26. To RSVP, call the Lafayette County Extension office at 608-776-4820 or by sending an email to joshua.kamps@wisc.edu.