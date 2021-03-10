Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy
PARIS — The world economy is bouncing back from the pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, but the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern, according to a new forecast.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5% this year and 4% next year. That is up from a December forecast of 4.2% growth in 2021 and 3.7% for 2022.
After the virus plunged the world economy into crisis last year, the OECD now expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. However, it warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the U.S. while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022.
The Paris-based group also warned that new virus variants and too-slow vaccine rollouts could threaten chances of improvement for businesses and jobs.
Nearly 10 million more people across the OECD’s 36 mostly rich-country member states are unemployed now than prior to the crisis. And in poorer countries, “substantial job losses have increased poverty and deprivation of millions of workers,” the report said.
“The top policy priority is to ensure that all resources necessary are used to produce and fully deploy vaccinations as quickly as possible throughout the world, to save lives, preserve incomes and limit the adverse impact of containment measures on well-being,” the report said.
Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in four months, as Big Tech surges
Technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, driving the Nasdaq to its biggest gain in four months and more than making up for a sharp skid a day earlier.
The Nasdaq surged 3.7%, led by gains in Big Tech companies such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Despite its big day, the index remains 7.2% below its all-time high set Feb. 12. On Monday, it closed 10% below its peak, what is known as a “correction” on Wall Street.
The tech stocks rally, which helped lift the S&P 500 1.4%, followed a decline in bond yields, which have been increasing rapidly in recent weeks, driving up long-term interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.54% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier.Higher bond yields tend to pull money away from high-priced stocks like technology companies, which have been soaring through the pandemic and, as a result, have been beaten down in recent weeks as bond yields have marched higher.
“The yields being down took a little of the pressure off the tech stocks,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “There’s still beneath the surface a buy-the-dip mentality and a belief that large-cap growth (stocks) are going to be a persistent leader in the market.”
The S&P 500 rose 54.09 points to 3,875.44. Communication companies and those that rely on consumer spending also helped lift the benchmark index, while financial, energy and industrial stocks lagged the broader market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is weighted less toward tech than the other two indexes, rose 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74. The Nasdaq gained 464.66 points to 13,073.82.
Smaller companies also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 42.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,245.06. The index is blowing away the rest of the major indexes this year, with a gain of 13.7%. The S&P 500 is up 3.2%, while the Nasdaq is up 1.4%, reflecting the pullback in tech stocks in recent weeks.
Some of the big technology stocks that fueled the market’s remarkable turnaround in 2020 after its initial plunge as the pandemic upended the global economy have been shedding gains in the weeks since the Nasdaq’s peak on Feb. 12. Apple, for example, was down 14% through the end of last week, while chipmaker Nasdaq was off 22.5% and Tesla was down 31%.
The stocks recouped some of those losses Tuesday. Apple rose 4.1%, Nvdia climbed 8% and Tesla jumped 19.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.
Financial sector stocks, which had benefited from the rise in bond yields, were the biggest decliners Tuesday. Bank of America fell 2.2%, while American Express slid 3.4%. Banks and credit card issuers tend to do well when interest rates are rising because they get to charge higher rates on loans.