Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 13, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Feb. 3.58Beans — Feb. 8.35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 'A Part of Their Family': Aspiring farmers from India visit Dubuque County, forge connection with hosts After recent acquisition, Dubuque publishing firm seeks to enter new markets Virus worries force cancellation of major tech show in Spain Local markets Powell hears bipartisan Senate support for Fed independence Solid earnings send stock indexes higher on Wall Street Virus worries force cancellation of major tech show in Spain Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank New owners of Platteville grocery store aim to continue nurturing community Price worries remain after judge OKs T-Mobile's Sprint deal Job openings fall sharply for 2nd straight month China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations Powell: Economy looks resilient, but virus poses risk Local markets Price worries remain after judge OKs T-Mobile's Sprint deal Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank Northwest Illinois Grazing Conference to be held in Elizabeth 'Pay what you can:' Dubuque restaurant to offer monthly opportunities for customers to set prices Video gaming business opens in formerly derelict building in East Dubuque Amazon wants to question Trump over losing $10B contract bid Local markets More businesses reopen in China, but many people stay home Biz Buzz: Duo takes over eatery; entrepreneur finds new home; coffee shop creates family-friendly vibe Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music What for W-4? Why you should care about the new tax form How's the economy? Fed increasingly turns to private data Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Even after trade-war detente, prices for U.S. crops didn’t get a lift Sales were up during the holidays, but companies like Pier 1, Papyrus and Express say they’re closing 1,000 stores. And that’s just the beginning Eager to sell your house? Try describing it as ‘adorable’ Millennial Money: You’re an online fraud target — fight back A foldable iPhone? New Apple patent suggests it’s possible Market for small businesses rebounds after 4 quarterly drops Guebert: Going green is about getting green Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process Ford top automotive executive retires in management shake-up Local markets U.S. credit card debt surges in December Healthy job market could give political edge to Trump Months after opening, Dubuque sandwich shop plots significant expansion Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district Productivity sees best gain in 9 years Local markets China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce FDA crackdown on vaping flavors has blind spot: disposables China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district New Dubuque restaurant offers 'late-night food you can walk to' Business news in brief