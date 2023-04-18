U.S. ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan
WARSAW, Poland — A project to develop small nuclear power reactors in Poland is moving forward, with Polish energy giant Orlen and two U.S. government financial institutions signing an agreement Monday.
Poland is turning toward energy that is renewable or does not use climate-changing fossil fuels as it tries to break its reliance on coal. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine also has accelerated Poland’s drive to cut its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.
Recommended for you
In a ceremony at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Warsaw, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation signed letters of interest to lend up to $3 billion and up to $1 billion, respectively, to the Orlen Synthos Green Energy project. It aims to develop some 20 small BWRX-300 modular reactors designed by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy.
U.S. Ambassador Mark Brzezinski stressed that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine almost 14 months ago reinforced the need to turn toward safe and reliable energy sources.
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge
WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed the opening of the trial Monday, raising the prospect that the two sides might settle before the eagerly watched case goes before a jury.
Superior Court Judge Eric Davis suggested the sides try to mediate their dispute, according to a person close to Fox who was not authorized to speak publicly about the status of the lawsuit. Attorneys for both sides who appeared in court Monday declined to answer reporters’ questions about the delay, as did representatives for both companies.
Davis gave no explanation for delaying the trial’s start until today, although he did note that delays are common and built into the schedule. Jury selection and opening statements were planned for the first day in a trial that, if it happens, is expected to last six weeks.
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy
CONSHOKOCKEN, Pa. — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.
The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers,
David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.
The company last filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 but reemerged a year later. Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.
U.S. stocks drift higher
NEW YORK — Wall Street drifted higher Monday to kick off the first full week of earnings reporting season.
The S&P 500 rose 13.68, or 0.3%, to 4,151.32 in its first trading after squeezing out its fourth winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.71, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 34.26, or 0.3%, to 12,157.72.
All three swayed between small gains and losses in quiet trading before ending near their highs for the day.
Several financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports f rom JPMorgan Chase and other big U.S. banks that marked the unofficial start of reporting season late last week.
A lot of focus has been on the strength of the financial industry broadly after the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history last month rocked markets worldwide.
Charles Schwab reported better profit than expected, and its stock rose 3.9%. It flipped from an earlier loss after it said deposits fell more last quarter than expected. It also paused a stock buyback program.
M&T Bank jumped 7.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue than expected.
State Street dropped 9.2% after reporting slightly weaker profit and revenue than forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.