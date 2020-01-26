The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has hired Clara Lopez Ortiz as its new equity coordinator. Working with government, nonprofits, private industry and residents, Lopez Ortiz will manage the foundation’s initiatives around building welcoming, diverse and inclusive communities across the Dubuque region.
•
IIW, P.C., announced the following:
Brian Balser recently joined the company as BIM/CAD design manager. In this newly created position, he will oversee architecture, engineering, and construction digital design users.
Cody Kelchen recently joined IIW’s Municipal Department as a design engineer. In this position, he will work with and learn from experienced IIW staff on municipal engineering projects.
•
Dubuque Stamping and Mfg. Inc. announced the following promotions:
Matthew D. Spahn has been appointed president and chief operations officer.
Darold L. Vickerman has been appointed senior vice president of finance.
Brian J. Sabers has been appointed to vice president engineering and quality.
Joshua L. “Vern” Smyth has been appointed vice president of facilities management and special projects.
•
ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association), a five-county council of governments, announced the following promotions/new hires:
Mark Schneider, co-director of Community and Economic Development. In addition to supervision of the Community Development administration of state and federal grant programs, he will assist in regional economic development and lending programs.
Matt Specht, co-director of Community and Economic Development. In addition to supervision of Economic Development work involving the lending programs of ECIA Business Growth, Inc. and other economic assistance programs, he will oversee the regional building code program and administration and operation of Eastern Iowa Regional Utility Services Systems.
Holly McPherson, special programs manager. In addition to her continued work with Prosperity Eastern Iowa regional economic development activities and USDA RCDI Training Grants, she will supervise and oversee the Community Services of Eastern Iowa Homeless Programs in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Walter Nims and Angela Koppes, lead and building code inspectors, will conduct lead and building code inspections through the HUD Lead Paint Program, Healthy Homes Program, Community Development Block Grant, regional building code program and other rehabilitation programs.
Caitlin Siemionko, special programs advocate, will assist in technical projects and conduct outreach and education within Special Programs, Administration, and Community Development departments, including HUD Lead grants, USDA Grants, housing development work and other grant and outreach programs.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced that Cortney Bahls joined the company as a business development consultant in Dubuque.
•
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced the following staff news:
Amanda Wettstein, Licensed Esthetician Microdermabrasion Certified.
Lyndsay Kramer, Esthetician.
Lacy Knipper, M.Ed. Certified Childbirth Educator, Certified Prenatal Yoga Instructor.
•
Bodine Electric Co. announced the following promotions:
Aaron Fishnick was promoted to senior buyer.
Dave Sima was promoted to international commodity buyer.
•
MidwestOne Bank announced the following:
Peggy Hudson has been named senior vice president and chief marketing officer.
Tori Richter has been named first vice president and regional credit officer.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following new hires:
Ashlee Matthys, customer care representative.
Laura Miller, customer care representative.
Heather Purman, loan reporting specialist.
Dena Lang, deposit operations legal specialist.
Mark Silver, third party risk program manager.
Promotions:
Anna Schuster, deposit quality analyst.
Jennifer Lane, member bank services supervisor.