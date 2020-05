News in your town

Local breweries craft new strategies, facing major challenges due to COVID-19

Permit approved for new used car dealership in Dyersville

Dubuque County supervisors consider $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic

Wall Street sees the economic pain, opts to look past it

J.Crew files for Chapter 11 as pandemic chokes retail sector

Galena Farmers Market to open in June

Platteville business owners asked to take COVID-19 economic impact survey

Manchester farmers market to open May 23

J.Crew files for bankruptcy

Biz Buzz: Fincel's opens at new Dubuque site; brewery to have river view; local business leaders get national exposure

Building permits in Dubuque County

Dubuque board to consider rezoning request from developer for landmark structure

Made in Tri-States: Duo creates innovative products at local ranch

To reopen or not? Some local business owners jump at chance, while others remain wary