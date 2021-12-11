Shell walks ‘tightrope’ of demands amid climate pressures
LONDON — From now on, just call it Shell.
Royal Dutch Shell on Friday received approval from shareholders to simplify its archaic corporate structure, which grew out of the merger more than a century ago of a British firm that once traded in exotic seashells and an oil company in the Netherlands.
The changes will mean a single headquarters in London and one class of shares, instead of two, which Shell says will create faster payouts to shareholders and boost its shift to renewable energy amid criticism it has been slow to cut carbon emissions.
It comes as management resists pressure from some investors to break up the company into one business focusing on renewable energy and another for legacy fossil fuels.
The tensions illustrate the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from a business model that has generated huge profits and reliable dividend payments toward a more uncertain future tied to wind, solar and biofuels. With returns from the new ventures unknown, investors are demanding quick returns from existing assets, said David Elmes, an energy expert at the U.K.’s Warwick Business School.
“They’re walking a very difficult tightrope of keeping shareholders happy with the level of dividend and buybacks today versus getting permission from shareholders to switch investment from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy,” Elmes said. “And it seems to be at the moment, that they’re still having to pay an awful lot to shareholders today to get their support for the transition.”
Until now, Shell has had two separate classes of shares, one for its Dutch arm and one for its U.K. arm, which together comprised Royal Dutch Shell Plc, one of the world’s biggest oil companies.
Playing video games while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall
DETROIT — A few days after reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving, Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a similar matter.
The German automaker said in documents posted Friday by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server.
But the fact that Mercedes did the recall over concerns about distracted driving, and Tesla has not, raised questions about whether federal auto safety standards are being applied equally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“MB is following the regulatory rules as they are supposed to — in sharp contrast to what we’ve been seeing from Tesla,” said Philip Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. If NHTSA doesn’t take action against Tesla, the agency will have one standard for Tesla and another for Mercedes and other automakers, Koopman said.
The agency said it’s assessing how automakers identify and safeguard against distraction hazards due to faults, misuse or intended use of infotainment screens. NHTSA said it regularly communicates with automakers about concerns, as well as reviewing consumer complaints and a “massive amount of data that companies are required to submit on a regular basis, looking for evidence of safety risks. If the data show that such a risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately,” the agency said.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street
Technology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to an all-time high and gave the index its best weekly gain since February.
The S&P 500 rose 1%, enough to recoup its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index closed higher four of the last five days, finishing 3.8% higher for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%, both recovering from declines in the early going. Smaller-company stocks lagged the broader market, leaving the Russell 2000 index 0.4% lower.
A late wave of buying solidified the gains for the market, which had wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading after the government reported another big rise in inflation last month.
The S&P 500 rose 44.57 points to 4,712.02, a new high. It set its previous record high on Nov. 18.
The Dow gained 216.30 points to 35,970.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 113.23 points to 15,630.60. The Russell 2000 fell 8.40 points to 2,211.81. The indexes all posted weekly gains.