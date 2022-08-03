Rate of people living in U.S. without health insurance hits all-time low
WASHINGTON — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8% this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
The drop in uninsured Americans began last year, when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act’s private health insurance markets.
The uninsured rate fell to just under 9% last year with the improved subsidies. The Biden administration also began to step up advertising and increased the number of counselors who helped sign up people for plans during the open enrollment season last year.
Roughly 26 million people remain without health insurance in the U.S. Just under 2% of children are now uninsured.
Prior to last year, the uninsured rate had consistently remained in the double digits for decades. The number of uninsured Americans began dropping after the ACA, which expanded Medicaid and offers health insurance to people who lack job-based coverage through a mix of subsidized private plans, was enacted in 2010.
Stocks fall as Wall Street seeks direction from Fed, possible recession
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip.
The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76.
Analysts cited comments by Federal Reserve officials that suggested continued hikes to interest rates are coming in order to knock down inflation.
Some weak recent data on the economy heightened speculation that the peak for inflation and for the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes might be approaching or has already passed. The weak data, though, also shows the risk of a recession as the Fed puts the brake on the economy.
WASHINGTON — Bestselling author Stephen King has testified in a federal antitrust trial in Washington.
Tracing his own history beginning as an unknown author in the 1970s, King laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years. He testified as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department. The government is trying to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival Simon & Schuster, two of the world’s biggest publishers, would thwart competition. In his testimony Tuesday, King described himself as “a freelance writer.” He said publisher “consolidation is bad for competition.”
Starbucks benefits from higher prices, openings of new stores
Starbucks on Tuesday reported record revenue in the April-June period, benefiting from higher prices and hundreds of new store openings over the last year.
The Seattle-based coffee giant’s revenue rose 9% to $8.2 billion, a quarterly record. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast of $8.1 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 3%, which was just shy of Wall Street’s expectations.
The company said it has opened 298 net new stores in its North America region since June 2021 and 1,355 new stores in international markets.
JetBlue reports $188 million loss as fuel costs take bite out of revenues
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways lost $188 million in the second quarter, as fuel costs nearly tripled and wiped out a large increase in revenue during the early part of the peak vacation-travel season.
The loss reported Tuesday was wider than Wall Street expected. JetBlue was unable to keep pace with bigger rivals, who posted profits for the quarter on full planes and higher fares.
Shares of JetBlue fell 6% in late-morning trading Tuesday.
JetBlue gave the financial update just days after reaching an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.8 billion. CEO Robin Hayes said the deal, which JetBlue expects to close by early 2024, will increase his airline’s earnings per share in the first year after closing.
BP nearly triples earnings over year ago
LONDON — BP said its earnings from April to June almost tripled from a year earlier, increasing pressure on governments to intervene as energy companies profit from high oil and natural gas prices that are fueling inflation and squeezing consumers.
Net income jumped to $9.26 billion in the second quarter from $3.12 billion in the same period a year ago, London-based BP said Tuesday. The company said it expects oil and gas prices to remain high due to disruptions in supply caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $379 million in the second quarter on record bookings and rising rates, and the short-term rental giant announced a plan to spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock.
Despite the share-buyback promise, Airbnb’s stock fell 9% in extended trading. The financial results showed a reversal from losses in the second quarter of both last year and 2019.
Airbnb has benefited from the increase in travel and the exodus of workers from offices, which frees them to work from just about anywhere they can get internet access.
Revenue was $2.10 billion, up 58% from a year earlier and 73% from the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, according to a FactSet survey.
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations with higher prices for machinery offsetting rising costs.
The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
The Deerfield, Ill., company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected. Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year’s 13.9%, and that took some steam out of shares before the opening bell.
Caterpillar shares fell $11.35 on Tuesday to $183.51.
