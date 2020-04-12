Peter Zito has joined Apple River State Bank as loan officer and is located in the Warren, Ill., office.
Adam Kramer, of Prairie Du Chien, Wis., has been selected as the 2020 International Certified Crop Advisor of the Year for his dedication and creativity in the space where land stewardship and agricultural production intersect.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hires:
Zach Johnson, business intelligence analyst.
Promotions:
Jane Roussel has been promoted to systems analyst.
Kelli Kingeter has been promoted to fixed asset manager.
Vanessa Franklin has joined McGraw-Hill Education as a marketing coordinator.
Medical Associates Health Plans and Health Choices announced the arrival of Kate Kurt. She is the clinical pharmacist for Medical Associates Health Plans and Health Choices, overseeing and managing all aspects of the companies’ pharmacy benefits. She works closely with providers to ensure prescribing is in line with current practice guidelines, and acts as a drug information source when clinicians and members have medication-related questions. She also reviews members’ medications for adherence and works with members if access to medications is an issue.
The following Realtors with ReMax Advantage Realty have earned the following awards:
Executive Club Awards: Peg Harbaugh, Diane Goerdt, Dianne Heim, Roxanne Simon, Mary Schwartz, Ginny Fens, Pauline Chilton and Janice Esser.
100% Club Awards: Greg Adams, Ken Kress, Sue Dietz, Paula Bodish, Cathy Blanchard, Brian Lammers, Roxanne Gartner, Ashley Adams-Erschen and Jeff Adams.
Platinum Club Awards: Dave Sandman, Sue Conlon and Brenda Charlson.