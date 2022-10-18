FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back
WASHINGTON — The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work.
A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion.
The meeting underscores the limits of FDA’s authority and the long, onerous process to remove a drug on the rare occasion when a company won’t do so voluntarily at the agency’s request.
The hearing will resemble a courtroom trial, with FDA staff and company scientists presenting arguments for and against the drug Makena, followed by a vote Wednesday by a panel of outside experts. FDA leaders will ultimately make the final decision whether to order a withdrawal.
Complicating the Makena debate is support from the leading U.S. obstetrics group to keep the decade-old drug available while more research is done.
“The need for an effective treatment for preterm birth is great,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says. “Makena and its associated generics represent the only treatment currently available to obstetrician-gynecologists to help prevent this condition.”
But the FDA says existing data shows weekly injections of the drug don’t help prevent a repeat preterm birth.
Kanye West to purchase conservative social media platform ParlerThe rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and West said Monday the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but details like price were not disclosed. Parlement Technologies said the agreement includes the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.
Official: China mining more coalBEIJING — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.
The ruling party aims for annual coal production to rise to 4.6 billion tons in 2025, a deputy director of the Cabinet’s National Energy Administration, Ren Jingdong, said at a news conference held during a ruling party congress. That would be a 12% increase over last year’s 4.1 billion tons.
Ensuring an adequate power supply is especially sensitive after economic growth slid to 2.2% over a year earlier in the first six months of this year, less than half the official target of 5.5%. The ruling party earlier called for this year’s production to rise by 300 million tons, or about 7% of last year’s output.
Ren said officials are trying to ensure China meets targets in the ruling party’s latest five-year development plan for non-fossil fuel sources to supply 20% of power by 2025 and 25% by 2030. He said that includes wind, solar, hydro, nuclear and geothermal.
Another official, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the Cabinet’s planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said plans include building 450 million kilowatts of “large-scale wind and solar bases” in the Gobi Desert in China’s north.
Bank of America profits fall
NEW YORK — Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter.
The nation’s second-largest bank said it earned $7.08 billion last quarter, or 81 cents a share, compared to a profit of $7.69 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than Wall Street forecasts, who were looking for BofA to earn 78 cents a share, according to FactSet.
BofA put $378 million into its loan-loss reserves this quarter — a similar level to Citigroup and Wells Fargo. These reserves are designed to cushion banks against potential bad loans when economies turn downward.
The bank saw loans grow by a very healthy 12% from a year earlier, which the bank ascribed to businesses taking out loans as well as consumers carrying a credit card balance.
Stocks close higher
Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite added 3.4%.
Nearly all of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology and communications companies among the biggest gainers. Apple climbed 2.9% and Google’s parent company rose 3.7%.
Bond yields eased back from their multiyear highs and took some pressure off of stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 4.02%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.46% from 4.50% late Friday.
