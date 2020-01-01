Consumer confidence dips in December
BALTIMORE — U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November’s reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.
Home-price index rises in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2% in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1% annual gain in September.
Jury: $4 million for Disney cruise worker
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Florida jury has decided that a Disney Cruise Line worker deserves $4 million from the company based on her claim that she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call.
The Brevard County jury in December ordered the cruise line to pay Maria Ana Reis Martins the judgment. The Miami Herald reports that it included $2 million for lost earnings, $1 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for punishment.
It is the first time that Disney Cruise Line has a lost a personal injury case involving a ship worker in a jury trial, said Julio Ayala, Martins’ attorney.