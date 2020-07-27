A Dubuque-based financial institution today reported a 33% decline in net income in its second quarter.
Heartland Financial USA reported net income of $30.1 million in the quarter ending June 30, down from $45.2 million during the same quarter last year.
The decline comes at a time when COVID-19 has dramatically altered the economic landscape.
Many of the financial institution's clients have been impacted by the pandemic and have sought to take advantage of federal stimulus programs. Heartland Financial funded 4,800 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $1.2 billion in the second quarter, according to a press release.
This story will be updated.