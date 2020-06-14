Grand River Medical Group announced the addition of Dr. Andrew Bland. He is board certified in general pediatrics, internal medicine and nephrology. The addition allows Grand River Medical Group to provide additional services within the Nephrology & Hypertension Clinic in Dubuque and at nephrology outreach clinics in Clinton and Manchester, Iowa.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. recently hired:
Jordi Quevedo-Valls, bilingual customer care representative I.
Erin Foley, customer care representative I HOC.
Alba Gonzales, TM implementation and support specialist.
Jackie Brainard, customer care representative I HOC.
Susana Ortega, bilingual customer care representative I.
Lisa Gibbs, director of Vendor Management and Procurement.
Jeannette Ross, director, Project Management Office.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Ellie Wegmann, previously senior accountant, has been promoted to accounting supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2011.
Ashley Didesch, previously senior tax associate, has been promoted to state and local tax supervisor. She has been with the firm since 2014.
The Friedman Group announced that Merlin Santjer, Louis Bassler, Donna Kuhlman and Michelle Schmelzer have qualified for the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table. It is an international, independent association of the world’s top life insurance and financial services professionals. Membership is recognized internationally as a standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Community Savings Bank, of Edgewood, Iowa, announced the election of Jason Reimer to its board of directors. Reimer and his family are farmers who live outside of Garnavillo, Iowa.
NW Illinois Economic Development announced:
Kathy Gable will serve as secretary for the Executive Board of Directors. She is the director of Jo Daviess County Transit and the owner of Sullivan’s Laundromat and Sullivan’s Antiques.
Joseph Mattingley, the northwest Illinois market president for Illinois Bank & Trust, will serve as vice chairman of the Executive Board of Directors.