New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules Wednesday to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks.
The new rules, passed by a 3-2 vote, also require publicly traded companies to annually disclose information on their cybersecurity risk management and executive expertise in the field. The idea is to protect investors.
Breach disclosures can be delayed if the U.S. Attorney General determines they would “pose a substantial risk to national security or public safety” and notifies the SEC in writing. Only under extraordinary circumstances could that delay be extended beyond 60 days.
Samsung unveils 2 new foldable phones
SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, will be available for pre-orders starting July 26 in certain markets including the United States and South Korea.
Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.
All that technology comes with hefty price tags. In the United States, Flip 5 will start at around $1,000 while the Fold 5 is set at $1,800.
Union Pacific hires CEO
OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific on Wednesday hired the CEO recommended earlier this year by a hedge fund pressuring the railroad to improve, as the company cut its outlook after reporting disappointing results driven by weakening consumer demand and higher labor costs.
The Omaha, Neb.-based railroad said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. The Soroban Capital Partners hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations.
In addition to the hiring news, Union Pacific said its second-quarter profit declined 14.5% to $1.57 billion, or $2.57 per share, as it hauled 2% less freight and dealt with rising costs, including higher wages promised to workers in last year’s bitter contract fight and the cost of adding sick time and $67 million of bonuses for conductors as part of one recent agreement. That’s down from $1.835 billion, or $2.93 per share, a year ago.
Boeing loses $149 million in Q2
Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.
Boeing said it is beginning to increase production of its two most popular airline planes. Shares jumped nearly 7% Wednesday, the biggest upward move for the company’s stock in a year.
Boeing’s loss compared with net income of $160 million a year earlier and, excluding unusual items, amounted to 82 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 89 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.
Revenue rose 18% to $19.75 billion, more than the $18.59 billion that analysts expected. Sales were boosted by an increase in delivery of commercial planes to airlines and lessors.
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump.
The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 11% to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.