News in your town

Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process

Productivity sees best gain in 9 years

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

Healthy job market could give political edge to Trump

U.S. credit card debt surges in December

Business news in brief

New Dubuque restaurant offers 'late-night food you can walk to'

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce

FDA crackdown on vaping flavors has blind spot: disposables

China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce

Tesla stock soars as investors look into future

Officials: Ending 24-hour operations at Dubuque grocery stores will benefit customers, employees

US stocks extend rally; S&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs

Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

Officials: Ending 24-hour operations at Dubuque grocery stores will benefit customers, employees

Dubuque Hy-Vee stores to reduce hours starting next week

East Dubuque bar to reopen this week

Dyersville chamber hosting Airbnb event as residents consider options for MLB game

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

Local markets

US construction spending dips 0.2% in December

Survey: U.S. factories expand for first time since July

Business news in brief

Dubuque Hy-Vee stores to reduce hours starting next week

In wake of bankruptcy, closure of other Village Inns, owner says Dubuque restaurant 'not impacted'

Biz Buzz: Local bakery to reopen; biodiesel plant running again; Pilates studio continues growth

Downtown Dubuque 'shop hop' set for this weekend

In wake of bankruptcy, closure of other Village Inns, owner says Dubuque restaurant 'not impacted'

Made in the Tri-States: Local company starts in 'stone age,' evolves into major operation

Buyers move to used vehicles as new autos hit record prices

Rainy days ahead: States boost reserves, anticipating slowdown

New homes in the US are shrinking as builders try to contain costs

Clones help famous elm tree named Herbie live on, for now

Remember DVDs? Two studios have a plan to preserve the near-dead format

Delta launches its new credit cards, including two made of metal

Tri-state business hires, promotions, achievements

Starbucks announces new sustainability push, aiming to slash waste, water use and carbon emissions

Help wanted: Builders still struggle to find workers

Guebert: When it comes to trade, at least it's an election year

U.S. states join global push to ban animal-tested cosmetics

Iowa dairy farm diversifies to survive long downturn