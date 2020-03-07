Congressional panel: Boeing had a ‘culture of concealment’
A congressional committee investigating Boeing said Friday that a “culture of concealment” at the company and poor oversight by federal regulators contributed to two deadly crashes involving the grounded 737 Max.
The committee’s Democrats said multiple factors led to the crashes, but it homed in on a new flight-control system that pushed the nose of each plane down based on faulty sensor readings. Boeing Co. failed to classify the system as critical to safety, part of a strategy designed to avoid closer scrutiny by regulators as the company developed the plane, the House Transportation Committee said.
The report said Boeing had undue influence over the Federal Aviation Administration, and FAA managers rejected safety concerns raised by their own technical experts.
Boeing spokesman Bryan Watt said the Chicago-based company has “cooperated extensively for the past year with the committee’s investigation” and will review the preliminary report.
Meanwhile, the FAA wants to fine Boeing $19.68 million for installing sensors that the agency said might not have been compatible with a system pilots use to see instrument readings.
The sensors make it possible for pilots to use “heads-up” systems that display altitude, airspeed and other information on a glass screen in front of them so they don’t have to look down, away from the windshield.
Boeing said it has cooperated with the FAA. It said the matter involves documentation of parts and is not a safety issue.
Consumer borrowing slows in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing slowed in January as borrowing on credit cards declined following a huge surge in December.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that consumer credit rose by $12 billion following a $20.3 billion surge in December. The December number reflected the biggest increase in borrowing on credit cards in two decades.
However, in January, credit card use fell by $3.04 billion following the revised gain of $11 billion in December.
The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased $15.1 billion in January. That was up from a $9.2 billion gain in December and was the strongest increase since August.
Production-cut deal eludes OPEC, Russia
VIENNA — OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree Friday on a cut to oil production that would have contained the plunge in the price of crude caused by the new coronavirus outbreak’s massive disruption to world business.
The price of oil fell sharply in international markets as a result, with the international benchmark plunging 9.4%, down by a third since the start of the year.
While cheaper oil will translate into more affordable energy for consumers and businesses, it hurts producing countries and companies. Thousands of workers have already been laid off in the U.S. oil patch.
DETROIT — The former president of the United Auto Workers will appear in court on March 19 to plead guilty to corruption.
The date was set Friday, a day after charges against Gary Jones were unsealed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. He’s accused of conspiring with UAW cronies to embezzle more than $1 million.
Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty in the government’s broad investigation.