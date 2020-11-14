News in your town

With another facility, Dubuque Co. has most nursing home outbreaks in state

Top CEOs met to plan response to Trump's election denial

With another facility today, Dubuque Co. has most nursing home outbreaks in state

S&P 500 closes at record as possible vaccine lifts markets

GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk

Stocks pull further below record highs amid worries

Stocks pull further below record highs amid worries

Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays

709,000 seek U.S. jobless aid as pandemic escalates

Wisconsin developer exploring new financial model for regional housing project

Low-interest loan program available for downtown projects in Jackson County

Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life

Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

Business news in brief

Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays

With weather turning, Galena council ends outdoor dining, but downtown businesses worried about winter

Governor unveils new COVID-19 rules for gatherings, sporting events, some businesses

U.S. job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips

EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data

Bidenomics: More stimulus, tougher regulations

Bidenomics: More stimulus, tougher regulations

Boeing suffers 2nd consecutive month with no airline orders

Galena gallery wins $1,000 in business competition

Election, vaccine news bring signs of economic hope

McDonald's reports $1.76B in 3Q earnings

GM recalls 217,000 vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel

Local markets

Stocks rally worldwide with hopes for return to 'normal'

EU puts tariffs on U.S. over illegal aid to Boeing

Biz Buzz: Bosnian restaurant, grocery store to open in Dubuque; music store to move; men's store opens in Dyersville

'Mining the value of demolition:' Dubuquer's business salvages building materials

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

Pandemic recession becomes 'shecession' as more working moms are forced to quit jobs

AMC Theatres lost $900 million in the third quarter even as cinemas reopened

National firms join the rush to hire part-time workers for holidays

U.S. long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

Survey finds poor internet service a deterrent to rural living

Guebert: What exactly is China buying on its U.S. shopping spree?

Still moving: Local gyms working to appeal to members, as residents find new ways to stay fit

Business news in brief

Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

U.S. consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September