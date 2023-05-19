Home sales fall as mortgage rates rise
LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week after a two-week drop, a modest move in line with a mostly moderate shift in home-loan rates in recent weeks.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.39% from 6.35% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.25%.
The average benchmark rate has moved lower in seven of the past 10 weeks since reaching a high for this year of 6.73% in early March. Still, it remains elevated relative to 2020 and 2021, when the average rate fell below 3%.
High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, limiting how much buyers can afford at a time when the housing market has slowed but remains unaffordable to many Americans after years of soaring home prices.
“Higher mortgage rates have slowed home purchase activity during a time in the year when typically home shoppers are out in full force,” said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS. “Rate-sensitive homebuyers have either been priced out of the market or are holding off in the hopes that rates will fall.”
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 23.2% in the 12 months ended in April, marking nine straight months of annual sales declines of 20% or more, according to the National Association of Realtors. The national median home price fell to $388,800 last month — down 1.7% from a year earlier and the biggest year-over-year drop since January 2012, the NAR said Thursday.
Despite the pullback in home prices, a dearth of properties for sale is fueling bidding wars in many markets. One reason for the limited number of homes for sale: Many homeowners who locked in an ultra-low mortgage rate in recent years are reluctant to sell now that rates have since doubled.
Unemployment claims fall by 22,000
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week after a previous spike that some took as a sign that higher interest rates were finally cooling the labor market.
Applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 6 fell by 22,000 to 242,000, from 264,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.
The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week fluctuations, ticked down by 1,000 to 244,250. Analysts have pointed to a sustained increase in the four-week averages as a sign that layoffs are accelerating, but are reluctant to predict that a spike in layoffs is imminent.
Overall, 1.8 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended April 29, about 8,000 fewer than the previous week.
Walmart tops Wall Street expectations
NEW YORK — Walmart reported strong first-quarter sales results as the nation’s largest retailer’s low prices continue to draw budget conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment of stubbornly high inflation, particularly in groceries.
The company beat Wall Street expectations Thursday and boosted its annual profit and sales outlook.
Comparable store sales — those from established stores and online operating over the past 12 months — rose 7.4% in the quarter ended April, a bit slower than the 8.3% during the fourth quarter but still impressive. Global online sales surged 26%. Shares rose 1% Thursday.
Ford recalling 422,000 SUVs
DETROIT — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.
The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.
