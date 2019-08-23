Corporate profits slump again
Corporate profits fell for a second straight quarter in the spring as the effect of last year’s tax cut wore off and companies contended with uncertainty from the Trump administration’s trade wars.
As the second quarter earnings season winds down, companies in the S&P 500 index are on track to notch the first back-to-back quarters of slumping profits in three years. While the results weren’t as bad as Wall Street initially projected, analysts already are forecasting another drop in profits in the current quarter..
U.S. mortgage rates near historic lows
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are near historically low levels, with the average on the benchmark 30-year loan falling this week to its lowest level since November 2016.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan slipped to 3.55% this week from 3.60% last week. The rate stood at 4.51% a year ago.
The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased to 3.03% from 3.07% last week.
Peppa Pig to get new owner: Hasbro
NEW YORK — Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.
The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” ‘’PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.
“Peppa Pig,” which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.
Hasbro Inc., based in Pawtucket, R.I., said the deal will help it turn more of its toy brands into shows or movies. Many of its brands, including My Little Pony and Transformers, already appear in TV shows and movies.
NEW YORK — Gap Inc.’s fiscal second quarter profits fell 43%, dragged down by costs related to store closings and the restructuring of its business.
The beleaguered San Francisco-based chain also reported comparable sales declines at its three top brands, including at Old Navy, once a bright spot.
The downbeat performance announced Thursday comes six months after the retailer said it was creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet-to-be named company that will hold the iconic Gap brand and Banana Republic, as well as the lesser known names Athleta, Intermix and Hill City.
Gap Inc. has said the spin-off will enable each of the two companies to focus on flexibility and pare down costs.
Gap reported net income of $168 million, or 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.
SAN FRANCISCO — The CEO of Overstock.com has resigned, saying he’d become “far too controversial” to helm the e-commerce company known for selling discounted sofas and jewelry.
Patrick Byrne’s resignation Thursday came after the company issued a bizarre statement last week in which the former CEO referred to the “Deep State,” called federal agents “Men in Black” and confirmed a journalist’s stories detailing his relationship with Maria Butina, a gun-rights activist who was sentenced to prison for being an unregistered agent of Russia.
Overstock.com’s shares fell 36% in the two days after the statement was made public.
Byrne, who founded the online discount retailer 20 years ago, said Thursday that he was “in the sad position” of having to step down.