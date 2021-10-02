Wall Street stocks rebound
Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy, but not by enough to keep the stock market from its worst week since the winter.
The S&P 500 rose 49.50, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04 following another choppy day of trading. It swung between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 1.6% through the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46, and the Nasdaq composite gained 118.12, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.
Merck helped pace the market and leaped 8.4% after it said its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half. Prospects for an additional tool to tame the pandemic helped lift shares of airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activities.
United Airlines soared 7.9%, casino owner Caesars Entertainment swept 6.4% higher and Live Nation Entertainment jumped 8.3%.
U.S. consumer spending rebounded in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August amide a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as soaring demand and snarled supply chains kept inflation high.
Consumer spending rose 0.8% in August, up from a decline of 0.1% in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That suggests consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending on items like clothes and groceries, and to spend more online, even as the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out.
Consumer prices increased 0.4% in August from July, the same increase as the previous month. In the past year, inflation rose 4.3%, up slightly from the previous month and the highest in more than three decades.
Supply shortages of everything from computer chips to furniture to paint and chemicals have driven up prices as the economy’s rebound from the pandemic recession caught many companies flat-footed.
U.S. factory growth up in September
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month to the highest level since May despite global supply chain disruptions.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1% in September, 1.2 percentage points above the August level of 59.9%.
It was the best showing for manufacturing since a reading of 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. September marked the 16th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020 when the coronavirus triggered a nationwide shutdown.
In recent months, the biggest swing factor for manufacturers has been problems on the supply side as rising cases of the delta variant globally crimp supply, such as the slowing production of computer chips in Asia, which have hit automakers and others hard.