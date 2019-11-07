Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gavilon Corn — Nov. 3.59 Beans — Nov. 8.96 Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Tri-State Tourism Council to host fall workshop Local markets Business news in brief California discloses Facebook probe, sues for documents B&B owner appointed to Maquoketa City Council Dubuque landlords to pay more than $50,000 to settle class-action lawsuit over illegal lease 'I should have done it way sooner:' Dubuque business poised to open storefront an example of local entrepreneurial growth Local markets U.S. trade deficit falls to $52.5 billion in September Business news in brief Dubuque chef to cook in NYC U.S. services companies growth rebounds in October Comedy venue, eatery helmed by 'MasterChef' winner to add to nightlife scene in downtown Dubuque ED council votes to hike business fees West Delaware welding program tests students' mettle Trump administration eases Obama-era rules on coal pollution Business News in Brief Local markets From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems Apple commits $2.5B to combat California housing crisis Dow hits record as stock market rally extends into 5th week Dow hits record as stock market rally extends into 5th week Apple commits $2.5B to combat California housing crisis 30 years after Berlin Wall fell, East-West divides remain Trump administration eases Obama-era rules on coal pollution Biz Buzz: New Dubuque business showcases vendors; hotel, bar a draw in PDC; area resident opens wellness business Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Stitched together: Hazel Green business a family operation in the truest sense The Journey: It pays to shop around for Medicare Advantage plans Target to invest in extra payroll hours during the shortened holiday season USDA’s hemp rules open door to states to set up regulations More Americans are using Apple Pay than any other mobile-payment app What if a delivery drone falls on your head? Thorny legal questions loom as services increase Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever Instagram to ban drawings and memes showing self-harm and suicide Guebert: End of trade war resembles start of cold war New gas station opens in Worthington Multi-faceted, historic venue in Millwork District attracting guests in its early days Dubuque winter farmers market kicks off this weekend Fire crews take advantage of calmer weather in California Trade body: China can hit U.S. with sanctions worth $3.6 billion Google steps into fitness, buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion US economy defies threats with a solid job gain for October Trade body: China can hit US with sanctions worth $3.6B Fire crews take advantage of calmer weather in California Dubuque winter farmers market kicks off this weekend Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion, stepping back into wearables