Kunkel & Associates announced:
New hires:
Shaylon Strub as an associate account executive for the transportation department.
Collin Etherton as an associate account executive for the transportation department.
Nolan Timp as an associate account executive for the transportation department.
Rachel Schmitt as a benefits marketing representative.
Promotions:
Chelsey Carter to senior account manager. She has been employed with the company since 2013.
Kim Budde to senior vice president, human resources. She has been a member of the Kunkel & Associates team for more than 10 years.
Chet Medinger to senior vice president, marketing. He has been a member of the Kunkel & Associates team for more than 13 years.
Paradigm Education Solutions, a division of Kendall Hunt Publishing, announced that Linda Ganster has been hired as vice president.
Crossing Rivers Health Clinic announced the long-term care team of Dr. Matthew Olson and Michelle Mertens-Dodgen. The team is dedicated to caring for patients who reside in area assisted-living and nursing homes and is accepting new patients.
Tri-Technical Systems announced:
Brett Stoffel was promoted to director of customer services. He has been with the company for more than 20 years.
Casey Green was promoted to customer services manager. He was hired in March 2006 as a standard support technician.
Amber Earles was named director of project management. She was hired in March 2007 as a project manager.
Ron Koppes was named director of sales. He was hired in July 2007 as the sales manager.
Margaret Wachter was named active eservices coordinator. She was hired in April 2008 as a web developer.
Kathryn Lyness was named marketing manager. She was hired in February 2017 as a marketing specialist.
TJ Haislet was named premium support technician. He was hired in June 2017 as a standard support technician.
Ben Potter was named premium support technician. He was hired in May 2019 as a standard support technician.
Zach Wachter was transferred to become a software programmer. He was hired in March 2014 as a standard support technician.
Logan Mayne was hired as a standard support technician.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced:
Josh Fernandes was hired as foundry supervisor.
Andrew Leliefeld was hired as rough casting finisher.
Tom Pritchett was hired as EHS manager.
Amy Wagner was hired as sales administrative coordinator.
Rhonda Johnson was hired in the machining department.
Ben Winders was promoted to purchasing manager.
Chris Ross was promoted to factory supervisor.