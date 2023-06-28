The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday awarded three grants totaling $250,000 to area nonprofits.
Travel Dubuque received a $100,000 grant, and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and United Way of the Dubuque Area Tri-States each received a $75,000 annual grant renewable for up to three years.
Board members of the DRA approved the mission grant funding at their monthly meeting at Q Casino. Mission grants are requests of $50,000 to $500,000.
“Thank you so much for your support over the years and supporting our partners,” said Taylor Kellogg, Travel Dubuque’s vice president of marketing, at the meeting. “It’s awesome to see money going into the community.”
Travel Dubuque will use its grant money to encourage people to use air service out of the Dubuque Regional Airport, specifically the Avelo Airlines flights to and from Orlando. Avelo recently announced a second flight to Las Vegas from Dubuque that will begin in September.
Kellogg told DRA board members that Travel Dubuque initially planned to visit Orlando to showcase what Dubuque has to offer, but now plans to bring a small group of Orlando natives to Dubuque instead.
“Nobody talks about Dubuque better than Dubuquers,” Kellogg said. “We’re going to get them up to Dubuque and continue to use those flights, and hopefully we will continue to see momentum grow and continue to see the airport grow.”
Kellogg told the Telegraph Herald that Travel Dubuque plans to have the group come to Dubuque around August 2024.
The grant funding will help pay for the group’s flights, as well as a plan later this year to bring a small group of influencers — such as travel writers and media creators — to Dubuque for marketing purposes.
Kellogg added Travel Dubuque plans to advertise the new flights to target audiences in Orlando such as youth sports planners by using the Field of Dreams development and Dubuque’s leisure opportunities as draws.
“We know that Orlando is very appealing to fly down to, but we think we offer something great, as well,” she said, noting the organization also plans to present Avelo’s flights as a potentially more affordable option to people living in nearby markets such as Madison, Wis., Des Moines, and Chicago, Ill.
The Community Foundation’s grant will go toward increasing the organization’s ability to write grants by either hiring or contracting with a staff member to research and write grant applications.
Community Foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen said at the DRA meeting that few national grant dollars go to small, rural communities.
“We need to up our game,” she said. “We need to be more competitive. We need to write more grants, and better grants, to build a more thriving community to attract people to live, work and play here. This will hopefully bring more dollars into northeast Iowa.”
Jacque Arensdorf, United Way’s board chair, told the DRA that its grant funding will be used for furthering the organization’s mission of reducing poverty by connecting people with needed resources.
“We hope to provide immediate resources to help those impacted by poverty,” Arensdorf said. “This makes a big difference when it comes to the city continuing to thrive.”