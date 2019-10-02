Under Armour trademark dispute puts start-up plans on hold
BOISE, Idaho — Retail giant Under Armour has sued a family business in a trademark dispute over its name Cascade Armory, officials said.
Business owners Alex Short and his wife Diana received a cease-and-desist letter ahead of plans to open a retail front in Boise, Idaho, the Idaho Press-Tribune reported Monday.
Cascade Armory officially formed in 2017 selling flannel button-ups, hoodies and beanies in Bend, Oregon, the Shorts said. The company found immediate success after years of advertising through Myspace and word of mouth in college a few years ago.
Diana and the couple’s two children live in Oregon, while Alex splits his time between Boise and Bend, the Shorts said.
The Shorts filed to trademark the name Cascade Armory in 2018, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website. The process is now on hold because of the legal debate.
Under Armour cites trademark infringement, trademark dilution and brand confusion over name similarities, officials said.
“Their whole basis is that people are only buying our clothes because they are confused and think that we’re Under Armour. At this point, we hired lawyers, and even they said, ‘Well, this is ridiculous,’” Alex Short said.
The Shorts and their lawyer originally were open to negotiate, officials said.
“I told them, ‘I’ll rebrand, but you need to compensate me for what I’ve put into this,’” Alex Short said. “Just for rebranding, it would have been about $200,000. They came back with a counteroffer of $200.”
Under Armour’s patent lawyers told the Idaho Press to direct questions to the company’s corporate communications team, but a spokesperson on the team said company policy does not allow them to speak on ongoing litigation.
Minnesota regulators restart Line 3 pipeline review process
ST. PAUL, Minn. — State utility regulators on Tuesday unfroze the approval process for Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, directing a state agency to fix the deficiencies identified by a court in the project’s environmental review.
The Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously during a hearing that lasted just 12 minutes to ask the state Commerce Department to conduct a further analysis of the potential effects of oil spills in the Lake Superior watershed and report back within 60 days.
The decision represented the first forward motion on the project in months while legal challenges by environmental and tribal groups played out in court. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld most of the environmental review in June except for the inadequacies regarding Lake Superior. The Minnesota Supreme Court declined last month to hear challenges by the opponents to the environmental review on other grounds. But further appeals from opponents are possible.
Line 3, which was built in the 1960s and is increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking, runs from Alberta to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, near Lake Superior. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge wants to replace the pipeline because it can run at only about half its original capacity.
Environmental and tribal groups have been fighting the project, saying it would aggravate climate change and risk spills in pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice.
Enbridge has completed the new segments in Canada and Wisconsin, but has had to hold up construction of the $2.9 billion segment in North Dakota and Minnesota until it clears the final hurdles in Minnesota.
Once the department completes the revised environmental review, there will be a public comment period before the commission decides whether the update is adequate. The commission would then decide whether to reissue two key approvals it granted over a year ago — the certificate of need and route permit. That whole process is expected to take at least until sometime early next year.
Other potential delays could come from court challenges to the certificate of need and route permit that remain pending. The delay on finalizing the environmental review has also held up permits from other agencies .
Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said the company isn’t currently projecting a date for when construction might begin or when the Minnesota portion of the project would go into service.
Italy’s Fiat Chrysler plant hit by strike after worker dies
ROME — A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worker died overnight in an accident at the group’s facility in Cassino, in central Italy, prompting unions to call a local strike to demand stricter safety rules.
A company spokesman said Tuesday the 40-year-old worker, Fabrizio Greco, died while he was moving a heavy mold in the cold press area of the plant. The man died soon after the accident, despite swift medical assistance. Magistrates are investigating the death.The three main sector unions called for an eight-hour strike on Tuesday at the Cassino plant, where Fiat Chrysler produces the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Giulietta and Stelvio models.
In a statement, Fiat Chrysler expressed its closeness to the family and said it is cooperating with the authorities looking into the causes of the accident.
Ex-Atlantic Club casino sold again. (This time for real?)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Will the fourth time be the charm for Atlantic City’s former Atlantic Club casino?
Florida real estate company TJM Properties said Tuesday it sold the former casino to Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., a New York investment and construction firm. The purchase price for the Boardwalk property, which has been shuttered since January 2014, was not revealed.
Colosseo president Rocco Sebastiani said he plans to run the building as a non-gambling hotel.
“We’re going to renovate the property and reopen it as an 800-room hotel with new retail and new food and beverage offerings,” he told The Associated Press.
Sebastiani said he was drawn to “the challenge” of turning around the historic property.
“It’s got a lot of renovating that needs to be done; that’s what we do,” he said. “We buy assets that need a lot of work and bring them up to market.”
The company does not have, nor does it plan to seek, a casino license. A deed restriction preventing it from being used as a casino remains in place.
TJM has been trying for years without success to sell the property — and make the deal stick. Three previous sales have fallen through.
In December 2014, Pennsylvania firm Endeavor Property Group inked a deal to buy the Atlantic Club. The company specializes in senior citizen and multiunit housing. But the deal fell through within a year.
In April 2017, a local investment group led by investor Ronald Young signed a deal to buy it, announcing plans for a family-friendly hotel, anchored by an indoor water park. But when financing dried up, so too did the water park plan, and the Atlantic Club went back on the market.
In September 2018, a deal that would have seen Stockton University buy the building as part of its Atlantic City campus also died.
The Atlantic Club formerly did business as Steve Wynn’s Golden Nugget before a series of ownership changes.
It closed on Jan. 13, 2014, the first of four Atlantic City casinos to go bust that year. It was jointly bought by Tropicana Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment, with Caesars maintaining control of the buildings and property.
Caesars then sold it to TJM for $13.5 million, and the property has sat vacant ever since.