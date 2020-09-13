Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Constance G. Kuhl, Companion, service representative.
Rachel B. Spahn, SISCO, service representative.
Michael R. Adam, NSTD, sales executive.
Kylie M. Rector, Companion, service representative.
Megan E. Pedersen, SISCO, service representative.
Christina M. Bartels, SISCO, service representative.
Megan E. Freiburger, Risk, brokerage claims coordinator.
Donna J. Coulter, SISCO, claims prep associate.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced the addition of Craig Herbst to the firm as a partner. A University of Wisconsin alumnus, he has more than 20 years of experience in finance, consulting and analytics. He specializes in data analytics, tax and employee benefits consulting, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions.