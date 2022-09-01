Three area historic preservation projects — two in Dubuque — have received nearly $3.4 million combined in Iowa tax credits.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority this week announced $19 million in tax credits to 13 projects across Iowa. The awards came from the state’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit program.
An about $1.9 million award was given to ongoing work on the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. The property also received $5.7 million in historic preservation tax credits earlier this year.
Cottingham & Butler and HTLF purchased the building in late 2019. The two companies have been renovating space inside the building and are adding a shared rooftop amenity with outdoor space and a conference center.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Dubuque also received $546,528 toward the restoration of the church at 1699 Iowa St. The structure was built in 1885 as a German Methodist church and was purchased by the fellowship in 2003.
In McGregor, Iowa, $943,128 was awarded to the renovation of the Masonic Block building on Main Street. Plans for the project include having retail space on the first floor and apartments and condos on the second and third floors.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority release states that 23 applications requesting nearly $35 million were submitted for this round of historic preservation tax credits, far more than the $19 million available.
