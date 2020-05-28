Local markets Telegraph Herald May 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — May 3.11ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — May 8.33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County In industry defined by human touch, reopening massage businesses proves challenging Controversial high-voltage transmission line project receives approval in Iowa Couple bringing trio of businesses to Dyersville Alliant investing $900 million in solar plants, including in Grant County Local unemployment rates soar as pandemic continues to impact economy CEO pay has topped $12.3M. Can it keep rising post-pandemic? Local markets Canada judge rules Huawei CFO's extradition case can proceed CORRECTED: Looking to boost business, Galena, ED councils pass outdoor serving rules for bars, restaurants Controversial high-voltage transmission line project receives approval in Iowa Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him Alliant investing $900 million in solar plants, including in Grant County Reynolds to allow additional business openings, large events; Dubuque casino to open next week Local lawmakers aim to aid Iowa tourism industry Bell rings but trading floor chaos subdued as NYSE reopens US home price gains quickened in March as sales plunged Local markets (copy) (copy) (copy) Wall Street up as recovery hopes overshadow virus worries Reynolds announces plans to reopen casinos, other businesses, allow gatherings New apartment complex opens in Dyersville No objections to Kwik Trip rezoning in Lancaster; council OKs change for hotel project Jackson County officials approve business loan program Lancaster council votes to forgo theater lease payments Dubuque businesses fined for alcohol, tobacco violations Jo Daviess County Board OKs 23 business grants, opens 2nd round of funding Jo Daviess County Board OKs 23 business grants, opens 2nd round of funding Biz Buzz: Restaurant benefits from to-go cocktails; Maquoketa business aids wedding; dessert shop finds online success 'Like starting ... all over again:' Pandemic hits new local businesses particularly hard U.S. long-term mortgage rates ease; 30-year at 3.24% Pandemic highlights big box stores' ability to pivot U.S. farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Tri-state business news: New president, CEO for Wisconsin Bank & Trust United Clinical Laboratories slated to be replaced Contempt hearing delayed for embattled Manchester zoo owners; facility will not open Dyersville reopens redemption center as other Iowa centers shutter New estimates: About 15% sales tax hits to SW Wisconsin counties this year Coronavirus pandemic claims another victim: Robocalls AP-NORC poll: Many in US won't return to gym or dining out Wall Street ends a choppy day mostly higher; crude oil falls Local markets Deere reports 41% drop in quarterly income; sales down 25% in Dubuque Works' division Area residents confront new environment, safety measures as they return to gyms About 875 more unemployment claims in Dubuque County Stocks end lower on Wall Street as US-China tensions weigh Local markets US existing home sales plunge 17.8% in April Meatpacking safety recommendations largely unenforceable YP luncheon in Dubuque shines spotlight on ageism