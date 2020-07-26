Medical Associates has announced the arrival of Kristen Anderson, DO, to its pediatrics department.
She received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences and completed her residency at UnityPoint Health -- Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
Anderson offers complete care for children from birth through age 18, including the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness. She also provides comprehensive well child services for the promotion of healthy growth and development and the prevention of disease.