MILAN — Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends, according to a study released today.
Global sales of personal luxury goods including leather accessories, apparel, footwear, jewelry and watches are expected to grow by 22% this year, to 353 billion euros ($367 billion) from 290 billion euros in 2021, according to the Bain consultancy study commissioned by Italy’s Altagamma association of high-end producers.
Amazon plans new virtual care offering
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.
The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months.
WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels.
The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%.
Most of the monthly increase reflected higher gas prices at the wholesale level, which rose 5.7% just in October. The cost of new cars fell 1.5%, last month, which could lead to lower prices at the retail level as well.
Stocks rise on cooling inflation data
NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday following more signs the nation’s punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average veered from a gain of 450 points to a loss of 216 before closing at 33,592.92, up 56.22 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 1.4%, or 162.19 points, to close at 11,358.41.
When Wall Street opened for trading, the overall mood was ebullience as stocks bounced following the latest data suggesting inflation continues to cool from its summertime peak.
But the gains for stocks disappeared following reports that apparent Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which is a member of NATO.
Home Depot tops 3Q expectations
ATLANTA — Home Depot easily topped expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter, but investors were spooked after the company stuck by projections it put out earlier this year.
Profit rose 5.1% to $4.34 billion in the quarter, or $4.24 per share. That far exceeds the per-share projections of $4.11 on Wall Street, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
Quarterly revenue for the Atlanta company rose 5.6% to $38.87 billion, also exceeding forecasts.
NEW YORK — Walmart reported higher sales in its fiscal third quarter as more Americans look for deals, particularly in groceries, in the face of high inflation.
Sales rose 8.7% to $152.81 billion, above estimates of $147.7 billion, according to FactSet.
